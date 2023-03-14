Overwatch 2 fans speculate who could be the game’s next hero coming in season 4

We know it's a support, but that's about it.

Overwatch 2’s fourth season begins in less than a month, and based on the expectations Blizzard set when the game launched, there should be a new hero on the way.

When the developer detailed how content would be released over the course of seasons, Blizzard noted that new heroes would be added to the sequel’s playable roster on an every-other season basis. Considering Ramattra came out with season two, it’s reasonable to believe a new hero is on the way soon.

With the season less than a month away, any new hero will likely need to be unveiled and put on the PTR within the next week or so for player to test it before it goes to live servers on April 11 with the start of season four.

This has led to speculation galore on social media, including some fans suggesting it could be the MEKA mech pilot Seung-Hwa, a.k.a. “Overlord.” Meanwhile, some Redditors have mulled over what it would be like to have one of the colliseo champions, Camilla, Magnus, or Titus, as the new Overwatch 2 season four hero.

In an interview with a pair of Twitch streamers late last week, the game’s lead hero designer Alec Dawson mentioned players could expect to see “familiar faces” when new heroes get revealed, and that ramped up players who, as always, have opinions on who should be next on the roster.

Additionally, the game’s director Aaron Keller told NME during an interview in January that the team is looking to expand options for supports. He then confirmed the next two heroes set to be added to the roster are supposed to be support characters.

YouTuber Stylosa made a 17-minute comprehensive deep dive into who could potentially be added. The video is well worth a watch if you’re into learning more about lore and potential heroes to come, but here’s a quick list of each person on Stylosa’s list:

Iggy, Omnic from the London Calling comics

Emily, Tracer’s girlfriend

Sam Amari, Pharah’s father

Emre Sarioglu, former member of Overwatch

Sanjay Korpal, one of Talon’s leaders and official from Vishkar Corp

Geiger, contestant in Junker Queen cinematic

Meri, contestant in Junker Queen cinematic

Dae-Hyun, D.va’s friend and mechanic

Casino, MEKA mech pilot

King, MEKA mech pilot

Overlord, MEKA mech pilot

Dmon, MEKA mech pilot leader

Lnyx17, Omnic hacker who works with Zarya

Maximillian, one of Talon’s leader

Mauga, member of Talon

Either way, we should officially meet the next OW2 hero soon.