New hero, new crush: The Overwatch 2 community is already drooling over Lifeweaver

Not too long after tweeting out a flower emoji earlier today, the Overwatch 2 team revealed the latest support hero, Lifeweaver, to the excitement of fans across the world.

Not only is he another support to add to the list, but his pansexual nature, his looks, and the hints of his kit are making players giddy to hop on Overwatch 2 and try him out when he releases alongside season four.

Love at first sight for Lifeweaver

To put it mildly, fans are swooning over Lifeweaver’s looks as much as his gameplay. The first Thai hero in the game has tall, long flowing hair and a big cherry blossom on his back. His design is fitting for the Overwatch franchise but provides a unique look to separate him from others.

His clothing shares a similar fashion to Symmetra, but the colors are lighter, fitting the support look. For fans who liked the looks of the recent Cupid Hanzo skin, there is also some overlap with how Lifeweaver looks.

There are a lot of replies to the reveal just admitting how attractive Lifeweaver is. One of the most common tweets is a reference to the popular kids show Spongebob Squarepants that both content creator Nathan “KarQ” Chan and the Overwatch League team Vegas Eternal tweeted out.

The social lead for Team Brazil’s Overwatch account also chimed in, simply asking when in the week Lifeweaver is available for a date.

hey lifeweaver im free next thursday do u wanna hang out when im free next thursday? next thursday im free so if u wanna hang out we can hang out next thursday when im free — alicia (@mirsthy) April 3, 2023

To end off the admiration posts, we have one from popular artist Angela Zeigler, just trying to calm herself down.

i am completely normal. i am sane and normal. i am so normal https://t.co/mqQ0fDuvMT — Angela Ziegler (@A2Ziegler) April 3, 2023

Lifeweaver kit reactions

As more information about Lifeweaver was released, fans got more of an understanding of how he plays as well.

One of the reactions online noticed that Lifeweaver’s ability to build a platform for his allies brings in an element of the old building gameplay of Fortnite, although to a minor extent.

THE NEW OVERWATCH HERO BUILDS FORTNITE STAIRS https://t.co/GrclFTmttM pic.twitter.com/HcqYyTf2UA — PHΛЯΛӨH (@PH7RAOH) April 3, 2023

Another popular content creator, WarnTV, got to play the new hero and talked about their potential teamwork with Symmetra, the other hero who focuses on creation in Overwatch 2.

as someone who has played Lifeweaver, I promise you they are good together. pic.twitter.com/ehSd2ppE7g — Warn (@WarnTV) April 3, 2023

We also had a community post that focuses on using Lifeweaver’s kit to troll his allies more than help them. With the potential to pull allies, it might be able to be used to mess up ally ultimates.

Saw a leak that Lifeweaver can yoink a teammate back to you.



About to troll a bunch of Genji blades https://t.co/JnPJyJktr9 pic.twitter.com/tPRtQ5pLPX — Gecko (@GushingGecko) April 3, 2023

Blizzard said in a tweet today that fans can expect to “learn more” about Lifeweaver tomorrow.