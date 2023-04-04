There are a couple options depending on how eager you are to play him.

Overwatch 2’s newest hero brings an extra layer of depth and utility to the game’s relatively shallow list of support heroes. So anyone that truly deems themself a support main will want to try to spend some quality time learning Lifeweaver’s kit.

Lifeweaver is set to be available for players at the start of season four, which begins on Tuesday, April 11, and players should expect to see a large number of people playing the flower-based hero in their quick play games for the following two weeks before he is unlocked for competitive modes on April 24.

With a Petal Platform that can elevate both allies and enemies, as well as a Life Grip to reel in overly aggressive teammates, Lifeweaver’s kit has massive utility that can be used in wildly creative ways.

Similar to other hero releases, players have a couple of different options for unlocking Lifeweaver during season four.

How to unlock Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 season four

Lifeweaver can be unlocked by either purchasing the premium battle pass using OW coins or by reaching level 45 in the free version of the season four battle pass. The battle pass costs 1,000 coins, which comes out to roughly $10, and purchasing it makes Lifeweaver available at level one of the battle pass, instantly unlocking him.

If you’d rather not spend coins or money to get Lifeweaver, you will have to wait to get him and grind your way up to level 45 in the free version of the battle pass. Luckily, the daily, weekly, and season challenges that Blizzard has in Overwatch 2 make it relatively simple to level up at a quick pace just by playing for an hour or two a day.

Assuming you maximize your experience with challenges, players should be able to unlock Lifeweaver before he is unlocked for competitive mode on April 24. But you may not have ample time to practice with him before then if they don’t get the premium battle pass.

Similar to other heroes added in Overwatch 2, Lifeweaver will be obtainable through hero challenges in season five after he is no longer earnable through the game’s battle pass.