When does Lifeweaver release in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s most recently announced addition to the hero roster, Lifeweaver, is headed to the game a lot sooner than many might have anticipated given the timing of his reveal.

The hero was announced today, but he will be in the game to start season four, which is just a week away. So far in Overwatch 2, Blizzard has tended to release new hero information well before the character is playable in-game.

Outside of the three heroes that were added during the OW2 launch, there has only been one other hero to join the Overwatch 2 roster. The tank Ramattra was introduced to fans at the beginning of November, relatively shortly after the OW2 launch, and he was added to the game at the start of season two in December.

Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸



Learn more tomorrow about the all new Support hero arriving in #Overwatch2 Season 4. pic.twitter.com/T39o93Ekz6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 3, 2023

The month-long heads-up with Ramattra led to many players waiting with bated breath ahead of season four because the expectation was that a new hero would be announced well in advance of the season. But that ended up not being the case as Blizzard threw the news at fans just a week before they’d start seeing him in quick play.

When is Lifeweaver coming to Overwatch 2?

Lifeweaver will be available to play in season four, which begins on Tuesday, April 11. In previous seasons, Blizzard has made new heroes available at the beginning of the new season through the game’s latest battle pass.

Traditionally, gamers who purchase the premium battle pass for 1,000 OW coins can get new heroes at level one of the battle pass, and those who don’t shell out the OW coins to get the upgraded battle pass will unlock that hero later on in the battle pass by leveling it up.

Players likely don’t need to worry too much about seeing Lifeweaver in their ranked games when he arrives, though. Typically, new OW heroes are unavailable for the first couple of weeks during the season that they are introduced in. Blizzard has not yet announced when Lifeweaver will be available in the game’s ranked mode.