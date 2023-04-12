Blizzard admits that Overwatch 2 players were given undue rank decay but a fix is coming

Overwatch 2 players gave strong feedback regarding the seasonal decay that they received in the early seasons of the game’s existence, and with the start of season four, Blizzard attempted to address those concerns by getting rid of decay.

But as is often the case with changes in video games, a bug has seemed to plague numerous accounts, making players experience rank decay despite the season four changes. Blizzard acknowledged the issue regarding rank decay is indeed a bug, and it is working to correct the issue.

In a forum post that was updated today, the developer said that numerous season three end-of-season ranks were “modified causing lower tier rewards issued for some players, and for current rankings to have wrongly decayed.”

“Players who reach their next Competitive Update should receive their expected ranks,” the forum post said.

Your rank should mirror your MMR unless you logged in during the first hour of #Overwatch2 Season 4. This may have led to lower-tier rewards & decayed rankings 📉🏆



Players who reach their next Competitive Update should receive their expected ranks.



📰 https://t.co/VsqzqmQsLL pic.twitter.com/aOGz0ITCeG — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) April 12, 2023

Because of this issue, some players did not get their appropriate season three rewards. In the post, Blizzard did not specify how this bug came about, and it did not say if issues with titles or competitive points that players should have earned would be resolved.

A social media post by Overwatch Cavalry reported that the issue with rank decay revolved around players logging into the game within the first hour of the start of season four. The bug was seemingly fixed shortly after the start of the season.

If you logged into Overwatch 2 on April 11 shortly after 1pm CT, keep posted on Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 forums for updates regarding any misattributed competitive rewards.