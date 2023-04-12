Overwatch 2 players still suffering rank decay after Blizzard’s promise to scrap feature

How could you let this happen Blizzard?

Overwatch 2’s newest season promised to change the meta in a number of ways, with new heroes, returning maps, and matchmaking tweaks galore. And, among the new features, Blizzard also planned to remove the title’s long-standing rank decay.

The feature basically lowered your rank if you spent long periods of time away from the game or took time to play new seasons.

While some liked the decay, most were less than impressed that they were ‘punished’ for not grinding ranked every day. Blizzard, to its credit, listened to those complaints and promised to remove the feature in Overwatch’s April 11 update—except it seems the feature is still plaguing gamers as they log in to play season four matches.

Countless reports surfaced across social media on April 11 of players dropping precious ranks despite banking on Overwatch no longer having rank decay.

Fear not though: Blizzard is on the case. The OW2 developers confirmed in a tweet reply the same day that the decay should no longer be impacting players. They also confirmed the issue is already being locked into internally.

This issue is being looked into. Thanks for the report. ^JH — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 11, 2023

While this new feature change seems to have gone a little awry early in season four, the balance changes stuffed into the patch landed fine.

In the update, tanks like Sigma and Reinhardt suffered nerfs at the hands of the OW2 devs, though the hammer-wielding tank did get a 25-point increase to his base health too. Community favorites like Cassidy also copped brutal blows, lowering his health and reducing the damage of his relatively overpowered magnetic grenade.

Lifeweaver’s arrival spurred several changes for supports too; Mercy, Brigitte, Moira, and Ana all saw changes to various elements in their arsenals.

Hopefully, Blizzard can hone in on the decay issue. It’s a feature fans seemed excited to finally be rid of, and the longer it lingers, the more people suffer the same fate.