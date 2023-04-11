Overwatch 2’s latest balance update, to be shipped on April 11, has changed several heroes in the hero shooter’s hefty roster, but famed marksman Cassidy’s tweaks failed to address one big issue that has been plaguing his strongest ability.

The gunslinger’s Deadeye ultimate ability has, for some time now, been less powerful than it should be due to a nasty accuracy bug that has pushed him into OW2‘s lower tiers.

The Deadeye issue in question, which was shared by one aggravated Overwatch player in an April 11 Reddit thread, has been sending each brain-blasting bullet astray during Cassidy’s ultimate, essentially turning what is meant to be a game-changing ability into a waste of time for players controlling the gunslinger.

This can be a major issue for OW2 players using Cassidy, because the marksman’s ultimate usually places him in exposed areas where enemies can eliminate him easily, making the whiffed bullets that much more punishing.

Players aren’t the only ones being punished by Cassidy’s broken ultimate either; in Overwatch’s premier esports competition, the OWL, Boston Uprising player Ji Hyeok ‘Birdring’ Kim was caught out by the glitched ability while facing off against Toronto Defiant in a moment that eventually cost his team the map.

Upcoming OW2 patch fails to fix Cassidy issue

It’s bad news for Cassidy players across the board too, with Overwatch 2’s impending April 11 update set to reduce Cassidy’s base health by 25, alongside his also-broken magnetic grenade. The hero’s sticky bomb damage is also being chopped down from 131 to 120, leaving enough room for opposing DPS and support heroes to escape.

Even worse, Blizzard has failed to mention any bug fixes either.

It remains to be seen how the April 11 changes—and a failure by the OW2 devs to solve Cassidy’s ultimate issue—will impact his place in the meta, but odds are he won’t be the top pick for damage mains anymore.

Elsewhere in the April update, Reinhardt, Ana, and Mercy are being changed, while new support hero Lifeweaver will make his debut in the hero shooter.