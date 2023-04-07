Overwatch 2’s new support hero Lifeweaver is getting a day one buff before ever being played by the public, game director Aaron Keller announced today.

The move is undoubtedly in response to content creator and journalist playtests over the past few weeks, with many who had hands-on time with the hero stating that his healing output felt weak and slow in comparison to other supports.

The “plant-based heartthrob” will now fully charge up his heal ability in one second as opposed to 1.2 seconds, Keller revealed. The change will go into effect on April 11 when season four launches.

Lifeweaver healing buff coming day 1 of Season 4. Charge time for his primary heal will be reduced from 1.2 to 1.0 seconds. — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) April 7, 2023

The healer has two fire functions from his gauntlet on his right hand, the primary fire being a charged-up healing burst called Healing Blossom. To heal friendlies, Lifeweaver must aim at them, hold down the fire button, and release it once fully charged for max heals.

The hope now is that the faster charge time for Healing Blossom will keep him in line and up to par with other popular healers like Ana, Mercy, Kiriko, and Baptiste.

Lifeweaver’s kit is an interesting one. His damage output is a projectile spread of thorns that comes from his same right hand, but he also has a rising platform to get high-ground, a dash that will heal himself, and the ability to pull teammates towards him.

Related: Lifeweaver’s Life Grip can save you in OW2—or keep you trapped in spawn

That last ability could create for some trolling fun, as evidenced by gameplay videos making the rounds this week. But it’ll also be handy to rein in that over-aggressive tank player that everyone seems to have on their friends list, too.

Lifeweaver will be available to unlock and play when season four of OW2 goes live on Tuesday, April 11.