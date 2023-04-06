Overwatch 2 Season 4 full patch notes and updates

Overwatch 2 season four is less than a week away, and along with bringing in a new support hero to the roster Blizzard is making some significant balance changes to a handful of heroes.

The patch notes have not been officially published to the game’s Patch Notes webpage, but a preview of them was unveiled in Blizzard’s forums. Among the balance changes for heroes were some nerfs to the tanks Reinhardt and Sigma, but some of the most notable changes are ones that fans will be ecstatic to see, including a decrease to Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade damage, a reversal of Mercy’s Guardian Angel nerfs, and a rework to Brigitte’s Rally ultimate ability.

These previews are not yet in live servers, but with season four set to begin on Tuesday April 11, gamers should familiarize themselves with some of the tweaks they should expect once they hop into their first few matches of the upcoming season.

Overwatch 2 season 5 patch notes

Reinhardt

Armor health reduced to 250, down from 300.

Base health increased to 200, up from 175.

Reinhardt has been a mainstay as one of the most used tanks in the game, and developers are noting his increased “offensive capabilities” as a reason for him “overperforming” in season three. Without changing his punching power potential, the developers seem to think that a slight adjustment to his health could force players to be a little bit more tactful. While he can still swing hard, he won’t have quite the same tankiness anymore and players will need to think twice before mindlessly flailing his hammer.

Sigma

Accretion impact damage reduced to 40, down from 60. This will make his total damage for the ability 80 with its explosion.

Accretion knockdown duration increased to to 1.1 seconds, up from 0.8.

This give and take is intended to keep Sigma’s crowd control potential high without making his damage potential too potent. The dev comments mentioned that Sigma’s Accretion and primary fire combo have started to make him similar to previous version of Roadhog’s Chain Hook, which frustrated players because of its one-shot capabilities.

Cassidy

Base health reduced to 200, down from 225.

Magnetic Grenade damage reduced to 120, down from 131.

Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade has drawn ire from fans for some time now, making it a prime candidate for a nerf. In their notes, the developer mentioned that one primary fire shot by Cassidy when combined with a Magnetic Grenade was “too reliable to execute on.” Meanwhile, reductions to his damage falloff in a previous patch made his health less of an issue, so going back down to 200 HP isn’t a problem.

Sombra

EMP can now disable Blizzard.

Coming in season four, Sombra’s EMP will also be able to hack Lifeweaver’s Tree of Life ultimate as well. Being able to disable Mei’s Blizzard ultimate makes EMP more consistent in how it affects what Blizzard calls “device-controlled ultimates.”

Ana

Sleep Dart’s maximum duration on Tank heroes reduced to 3.5 seconds, down from five.

Having Tank heroes out of a fight due to a Sleep Dart makes it one of the more impactful abilities in the game, and five full seconds of that type of crowd control on a tank can be frustrating. With most tanks having larger hitboxes, the devs noted that the ability is also easier to land on Tanks as well, making it especially disruptive and in need of a nerf.

Brigitte

Rally gives Brigitte 100 restorable armor health during the Rally.

Brigitte no longer gradually builds temporary health like her nearby allies during Rally.

Rally now upgrades her Barrier Shield, increasing both its size and health.

Barrier health increased to 750, up from 300, during the ultimate.

During Rally, Shield Bash now impacts multiple enemies and briefly stuns them.

Bonus movement speed reduced to 15 percent, down from 30 percent.

Repair Pack range reduced to 25 meters, down from 30.

Easily the most significant hero update in the patch. According to devs, the change is meant to give the defensive-style ultimate a more immediate impact through a boost to Brig’s armor and an increase in the size and health of her shield. Meanwhile, her bash ability being able to hit multiple targets at the time during Rally will surely be a huge bonus for the hero that is already fairly underrepresented.

Mercy

Caduceus Staff healing-per-second increased to 55, up from 45.

Caduceus Staff healing is no longer increased for allies under half health.

Guardian Angel cooldown reduced from to 1.5 seconds, down from 2.5.

Guardian Angel Jump and Crouch cancel active ability state duration increased to 1.5 seconds, up from 1.0. The Jump and Crouch cancel active ability state can no longer be manually interrupted to begin the cooldown early.

Support role passive healing is now active for the duration of Valkyrie.

After admitting to an “overcorrection” to Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability that was a cause for concern from Mercy mains everywhere, Blizzard is still trying to make sure the ability isn’t too powerful. However, they’ve reduced the cooldown to make her a little bit more slippery once again. Meanwhile, Blizzard reverted changes to her healing due to feedback from both Mercy players and people playing against Mercys.

“There wasn’t a satisfying middle ground where we could reduce the potency of this effect while still having it feel impactful,” the devs wrote.

Moira

Fade can now be activated during Coalescence.

Coalescence bonus movement speed reduced to 40 percent, down from 50.

Biotic Grasp lingering heal duration increased to three seconds, up from two.

At times, the increased movement speed from Coalescence didn’t make up for the way it made players feel a little bit exposed during a fight. Being able to fade during Coalescence and then continue the ability, is intended to give Moira players “more playmaking ability” as they reposition mid-ultimate.