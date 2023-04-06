Overwatch 2 season four is less than a week away, and along with a new battle pass and support hero, the game will have some massive hero balance adjustments that are sure to shake up the game’s meta.

Serving as a more niche support hero, Brigitte has always been the type of support that is intended to make things difficult for high-damage diving DPS heroes like Tracer and Genji. But that has led to her overall playability being largely dependent on team compositions.

As a result, Blizzard today announced that it has reworked Brigitte’s ultimate ability Rally for season four, which begins on Tuesday, April 11 at 1pm CT, to make it “more engaging and powerful,” according to a blog post.

Highlighted by a significantly larger shield, the new and improved battle cry ability adds a set amount of recoverable armor and health to her shield. With great size comes more shield heal and more stunning potential as well.

“Brigitte now gains a fixed amount of recoverable armor and powers her shield up with increased size and health, along with the ability to stun,” Blizzard said. “So, when you hear her battle cry, get ready for some wild brawls.”

On the Overwatch 2 test server for season four, this updated Rally more than doubles the health of Brig’s shield and makes it large enough to stun multiple enemies at the same time with her bash ability. It also buffs her armor to temporarily give her a base of 300 health, up from 200 normally. All of the added health is armor. Test server tuning is not final, however, and the changes that appeared there may be slightly different than what players see on the live servers next week.

Meanwhile, Blizzard said it is making “small changes” to Sigma, Reinhardt, and Cassidy to nerf their “lethality a little bit.” The post did not detail how exactly the devs went about making those changes, but one would anticipate their damage will take a hit.

In particular, fans might expect to see a nerf to Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade ability, which has been a cause for frustration among players for being too powerful.

Additionally, Blizzard is looking to address an “overcorrection” at the beginning of season three to Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability that drew ire from support mains across the game’s community.