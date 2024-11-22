All Hazard abilities in Overwatch 2: Ultimate, passives, weapon, and more

The 42nd hero in Overwatch history is a tank and the first new frontline hero in over a year. He’s a bad-ass Scottish cyborg named Hazard—and he’s here to start a revolution.

Recommended Videos

Like other newer heroes in OW2, Hazard seems to combine the ideas and similar abilities of multiple heroes to create something new. The Scottish punk has enhanced himself with cybernetic body modifications to become a “Phreak,” and he’s ready to lead the charge for your squad.

Here’s everything there is to know about Hazard’s abilities and kit in Overwatch 2.

All Hazard abilities in OW2

Time to start a revolution. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ability Description Bonespur

(Primary Weapon) Fire a burst of spikes. Jagged Wall Launch a spiked wall that damages and knocks back nearby enemies. Spike Guard Protect yourself, firing homing spikes and nearby enemies. While active, reduce damage taken and regenerate ammo. Violent Leap Lunge forward. Activate again to slash at enemies, knocking them back. Vault

(Passive) Scale short walls and grab ledges. Downpour (Ultimate) Rain down a torrent of spikes, immobilizing enemies.

Hazard’s primary method of dealing consistent damage, Bonespur, fires a burst of spikes out of a cannon on his right arm, with up to eight shots before having to reload. It’s capable of dealing headshot damage and is a projectile that seems to spread more as it travels out of a horizontal oval-shaped crosshair, meaning it’s best used in close or mid-range.

Jagged Wall can be used in a multitude of ways, including walling off small choke points to damage enemies, but it also creates an object for Hazard to climb on using his Vault passive to reach high-ground areas he otherwise may not be able to.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To supplement his health pool, Spike Guard slows Hazard down while he braces himself and launches auto-homing spikes at enemies in his immediate vicinity, mitigating damage and regenerating his ammo for an instant full reload.

Violent Leap may be Hazard’s best overall ability. Similar to Winston’s jump, this move is how he can close the gap on enemies to finish them off or escape and return to his team. By pressing this button again, Hazard will slash forward to deal damage and knockback, so the timing of the second press will be crucial.

His Downpour ultimate has a very fast casting time and will stop enemies in place after a short delay, locking them down with purple rocks at their feet, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up damage.

Hazard’s ideal gameplay sequence will likely be to use Bonespur to deal damage, Violent Leap to land on enemies, follow up with more Bonespur, use Spike Guard to mitigate damage and deal some more damage, and then escape with a well-placed Jagged Wall or another Violent Leap.

With his moveset in mind, Hazard will likely pair well with an aggressive team composition that flourishes in bum-rush team fights and sustainable heroes who can survive without his help as he pushes the enemy backline or chips away at mid-range.

Hazard officially releases when Overwatch 2’s season 14 launches on Dec. 10, 2024.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy