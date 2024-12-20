How to get Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2024 Twitch Drops: All rewards, skins, and more

It’s going to be a merry Christmas for Overwatch 2 fans, with plenty of freebies and special content coming their way. In addition to the in-game rewards you get just for logging in or playing, you can also earn new Twitch Drops.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, a few special Winter Wonderland skins and new cosmetics can be acquired simply by watching streams on Twitch. In case you’ve never earned Twitch Drops before, or if you simply need a refresher, this is all you need to know so you don’t miss out on a single minute.

How to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops

To get access to Overwatch 2 Drops on Twitch, all you need to do is watch a channel that’s streaming the game with drops enabled for a certain period of time. That means it’s not you, the viewer, who must enable the drops; they have to be enabled by Twitch and the streamers themselves.

Each Drops campaign is different, and some of them even have different time requirements for each individual reward. You can check those out by following this link, which takes you to your Drops inventory.

Look in your drops inventory for your rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But there’s one single requirement you must follow to get these rewards: make sure your Battle.net account is connected to Twitch. If you’re unsure of what to do, or if you can’t find the option anywhere, don’t worry. Here is all you need to know.

How to connect your Battle.net account to Twitch

To get access to all the fabulous drops for Overwatch 2 and all other Blizzard Entertainment games, your Battle.net account and your Twitch account have to be connected. But here’s the catch: to connect your Battle.net account to Twitch, you actually have to do it through Battle.net, not Twitch.

Follow these simple steps:

First, log in to your Battle.net account;

Then, either browse to the Battle.net Connections page or simply follow this link, which takes you there directly;

Twitch should be the last item on the list. Click the Connect button next to it, which leads you to Twitch and prompts you to log in there if you haven’t yet;

Follow the instructions on the page to finish the process.

All Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2024 Twitch Drops

Tune in for rewards. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

More specific details are sure to come when the Drops event actually starts, but for now, all that we know is what Blizzard shared on its blog post: Sprays, player icons, name cards, and at least three hero skins will be available as Drops. To get them, you have to watch “up to 15 hours” of gameplay between Dec. 21, 2024 and Jan. 7, 2025.

From the banner shared by Blizzard, here are all the rewards we recognize so far:

Gingerbread Ana

Ugly Sweater Soldier: 76

Reindeer Orisa

New sprays

One new weapon charm

Two new player icons

Two new name cards

Ganymede Spray and the Legendary Fire Engine Bastion Skin, which are part of the season 14 launch campaign on Drops, are still available until Dec. 21, 2024 at 1:58am CT. That is right before the Winter Wonderland campaign starts, so consider that a welcome warm-up to the holiday season.

