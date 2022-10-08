Who is Overwatch 2’s Kiriko — age, abilities, lore

Kiriko is the latest hero in Overwatch 2, support guided by her fox spirit. There was an abundance of speculation about a “Fox Girl” coming to Overwatch 2 over the past year, making the hype surrounding Kiriko’s reveal quite substantial. Blizzard has released multiple videos to celebrate her arrival revealing the hero’s backstory and lore. Here is what we know about Kiriko so far.

Who is Kiriko?

Kiriko Kamori is known as the Protector of Kanezaka. She is a ninja with healing abilities, protected by her kitsune spirit.

Kiriko is a support hero in Overwatch 2. She fights more from the backlines, healing allies and damaging enemies. With her ability Swift Step, Kiriko can teleport allies instantly. Kiriko’s ultimate allows her to increase her team’s movement, attack, and reload speed.

Check out Kiriko’s abilities in Overwatch 2 here.

Where is Kiriko from?

Kiriko was born in Kanezaka where both her grandmother and mother raised her. Her family has been watching over the city for generations, known for their sword-fighting skills. Her father was a weapons creator, while the Shimada clan recruited her mother to train others, including Genji and Hanzo. Kiriko often trained alongside them.

Kiriko was especially close to her grandmother. She would teach Kiriko how to tend to the Fox Shrine and even summon the Fox Spirit.

At seven, Kiriko saw the Shimada clan fall. The Hashimoto clan took over, terrorizing the city. Kiriko’s family shut down Yamagami Blades and moved to the upper level of the building they resided in.

After Kiriko grew older, she started to fight against the Hashimoto clan. This is when she put together a group of teenagers to defeat the Hashimoto clan at the End of the Summer Festival. They located a shipment of weapons and were originally going to destroy them with fireworks, burning down the building. But Kiriko said they shouldn’t use violence.

How old is Kiriko?

Kirko is 23 years old.

She returned to Kanezaka when she was 20 to take a stand against the Hashimoto clan and has since become the city’s protector.

Kiriko has a young spirit, known for being quirky, funny, and a bit of a prankster. Despite the horror that her city faced, Kiriko was able to remain cheeky and playful. She has youthful energy but is also intelligent and strong-willed. Kiriko can be stubborn and always wants to fight for the people she loves.

Who is Kiriko from Overwatch 2 voiced by?

Sally Amaki voices Kiriko. Sally Amaki is a singer and voice actress based in Tokyo, Japan. She is a member of the idol group 22/7, where she often appears as an animated character, Sakura Fujima.

Amaki was born in Los Angeles after her parents moved there from Japan. But Amaki moved back to Tokyo to pursue voice acting. She has appeared in a handful of television shows, but Kiriko is her first substantial video game role.

Amaki can speak Japanese and English, making her a great choice for Kiriko’s dynamic, playful voice lines.