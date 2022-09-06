Overwatch 2 streamer may have accidentally leaked a new hero name

Devs may say it’s fake, but the fox girl rumor is back thanks to an Overwatch streamer’s potential slip up.

Twitch streamer John “Wanted” Lin was one of a handful of content creators who had the chance to meet with Blizzard to discuss details about Overwatch 2 before the game’s launch in October. After hearing more information about the game, Wanted told his viewers that he’s confident that the hype for Overwatch will return.

But Wanted may have gotten a little bit too excited about the top-secret content he witnessed. When asked if there are any new characters he may attempt to main, Wanted seemed to say more than he should, causing him to awkwardly backtrack.

“I was thinking about Kiri…” Wanted started.

Mid-word, Wanted seemed to realize what he was saying and abruptly stopped talking. After a surprised jolt, Wanted tried to pretend he was talking about Kirito, from Sword Art Online.

“Kirito, man… Kirito… Have you guys ever seen Kirito?” Wanted awkwardly asked after an uncomfortable bout of laughter.

It’s possible that Wanted may have accidentally leaked a character with a name similar to Kirito. But he could have also been simply trolling based on recent debunked rumors about a fox-like support hero named Kiriko.

In August, a trusted Overwatch 2 leaker revealed that Kiriko the fox character would be released on October 4 when the game comes out. The leaker allegedly works for Blizzard and has been right about other things in the past, leading many to believe that Kiriko was coming.

A “fox girl” character was also rumored on 4chan, leading Jon Spector himself to say that the character was fake. But it’s possible there will be a character named Kiriko coming to Overwatch 2 that isn’t a fox, since the trusted Reddit leaker never mentioned the fox details along with the name.

While Kiriko may not be a fox girl, the mysterious character is apparently good enough for hardcore Overwatch streamers like Wanted to contemplate switching their mains to them. Unfortunately, nothing is currently known about the possible character’s abilities or design. Overwatch fans have been desperate for a new support hero, however, so it’s no surprise that the rumors are flying around for now.