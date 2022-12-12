The changes brought to heroes with Overwatch 2 have put some tanks into the spotlight, including Orisa.

In addition to gaining more versatility thanks to her rework, she received a health and armor buff in October. Now, she’s reliable in many situations and can both tank and dish out a considerable amount of damage. But what are the best ways to counter her?

Here are the best heroes to choose to help deal with Orisa in Overwatch 2.

General tips on how to play against Orisa

Although Orisa boasts numerous strengths, her main weakness is that she can’t shield herself or her allies. So if the team focuses, it’s difficult for her to survive unless she has backup from the rest of her team.

Still, she has two abilities to watch out for. You should only focus on her when those aren’t activated since she’ll have no way of avoiding the damage dealt to her in those situations.

Don’t focus on Orisa when she uses her Javelin Spin if you have a projectile-based hero, since she won’t receive any damage. Also, avoid dealing damage to her when she has the Fortify effect activated (unless she’s very low on health). When she does, she receives a flat percent damage decrease and gains health.

She also has low mobility and slow projectiles, which makes focusing mobile enemies more difficult. Avoid dealing damage to her in a straight line, or you’ll likely receive heavy damage from her and become her Javelin throw target of choice.

The best Orisa counters in Overwatch 2

Zarya

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zarya can be an efficient counter against Orisa’s strengths. Her beam can deal damage her even when she uses her Javelin Spin to negate projectiles.

She can also strengthen herself or an ally when pushed by the Spin or targetted by her Javelin throw. Be careful with her heavy damage weapon, however, since Zarya can be easily aimed at due to her low mobility.

Doomfist

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In theory, Doomfist is the perfect counter to Orisa. He must be played around her strengths correctly to be efficient, however, because Orisa also has some tools to make things complicated for the hero.

With his high mobility, Doomfist can wreak havoc in the team’s backline and force Orisa to reposition over and over again. He can also boost himself using Power Block. If he receives damage when using this ability, his Rocket Punch will get a damage buff that can be used on Orisa to great effect.

Watch out for Orisa’s Fortify ability, however, since she won’t get knocked back by his punch when using this buff. It can negate his entire crowd control capacity.

Pharah and Echo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Provided by Blizzard

Since Orisa has low mobility and her Javelin throw lands in a straight line, she has trouble aiming at moving targets. It’s especially true for flying heroes, such as Pharah and Echo.

Snipers and flankers

In general, Orisa is the strongest against teams with low mobility. So every hero who can aim from afar or move around her will cause her trouble.

Reaper can be deadly too if he can deal damage to the tank when her abilities are on cooldown. Spot her weak timings to focus her from behind using a flanker or from afar using a sniper and take her down.