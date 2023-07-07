Overwatch 2 season 5 mid-cycle early patch notes

Overwatch 2 season five started off with a wide array of hero balance changes, some of which represented philosophical shifts for Blizzard’s hero design team. And the game’s mid-cycle patch coming in July is poised to further shake up the game’s meta.

In a Director’s Take blog post at the end of June, Blizzard’s Aaron Keller mentioned a number of changes that are on the horizon for the game, including hero balance changes set for the mid-cycle patch. While Blizzard hasn’t formally announced when that will be, the team has been relatively consistent about making it one month after the start of each season.

Because seasons are two months long, the month wait for a mid-cycle patch falls perfectly in the middle. And given season five’s June 13 start date, players should expect to see the mid-cycle patch next week, likely on Tuesday, July 11.

So far, the only details we have on hero balance changes coming in the mid-cycle patch are from Keller’s blog post, but some of them are fairly significant and could easily shake up the meta.

Season five mid-cycle patch hero balance changes

In total, Keller mentioned seven different heroes that will receive changes to their kits with the mid-cycle patch. He also said “several” other changes will be coming, making for a more robust mid-cycle balance patch than normal, especially considering recent midseason adjustments to Mei, Cassidy, and Lifeweaver.

Torbjörn and Symmetra

Blizzard doesn’t want players to have to rely on Symmetra’s turrets anymore. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard is looking to move the focus of these two heroes away from their turrets. Historically, both have been relatively niche selections, and they are never truly a staple in any meta because of how heavily focused their kits have been on the things that they construct.

Keller noted that Blizzard is shifting their power “away from their turrets and into the rest of their kit.” This presumably could make them more viable in more situations, but I’m slightly concerned it might not necessarily be the boon we’d hope for. He didn’t say Blizzard would be getting rid of those abilities, but just shifting power away from them. Those turret abilities weren’t especially powerful to begin with, however, outside of some niche situations.

Sojourn

Sojourn will get some changes to her spread, but it’s unclear exactly what. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It looks like Blizzard is aiming to make the spread of Sojourn’s Railgun more easily controlled. I would expect that this means players will more than likely be able to decrease her spread by tap-firing the weapon instead of holding it down, similar to the way Soldier: 76’s primary fire works.

Reinhardt and Orisa

Blizzard is looking to expand on an already diverse tank meta. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This change is extremely vague, but Keller said the team is “increasing the front-line capability” of both Reinhardt and Orisa. This leads me to believe that the tanks will get a little bit more substantive shielding. Reinhardt already has a relatively strong shield himself. He’s unable to do anything while shielding, but perhaps the devs are looking to give his shield more health to make it more worthwhile to play him compared to other shielding tanks that have more utility, like Sigma and Ramattra.

Zenyatta

The wandering Omnic monk is getting a nerf to his most important ability. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Last but certainly not least, Zenyatta will be getting a nerf to his Orb of Discord. Keller didn’t give details, but he said the devs will give a “slight adjustment to weaken” the ability. The ability is the bane of every tank’s existence in Overwatch 2, and most players have strong feelings about Zenyatta because of it. Whether they think he’s overpowered or appropriately tuned, he’s been a consistent point of conversation in the community.

This minor tweak could be as simple as a change to the numerical percentage from the damage taken debuff, but it could also be a change to something else, like how long the orb stays on targets outside of the line of sight. Either would be a nerf, but any numerical change to the percentages involved in the debuff would almost certainly hurt the healer’s viability.

As a Zenyatta main, I’m very much so not looking forward to seeing this change, but I would be totally fine with the devs changing anything other than the 25 percent extra damage received debuff. For instance, dropping the duration to just one second outside of line-of-sight would be understandable. That could just be my sad Zenyatta main’s copium line of thinking in action, though.

