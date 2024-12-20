Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hazard OW2 using his Downpour ultimate, as purple spikes rain down all around.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

Hazard’s Overwatch 2 stats show how useful a trial gameplay period can be for balancing

The new hero has found a nice spot after some needed tweaks.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 02:05 pm

A new Director’s Take blog for Overwatch 2 today bids goodbye to 2024 while looking ahead to 2025 and focusing on the game’s newest tank hero, Hazard.

Recommended Videos

Hazard launched alongside OW2’s season 14 a few weeks after a weekend trial that allowed players to try him out, give feedback, and allow Blizzard Entertainment to gain info. And a lot of that info was crucial in helping shape him, game director Aaron Keller said.

Hazard OW2 win rates graph Dec. 2024 Director's Take
An interesting takeaway. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“During Hazard’s trial period, we were blown away by how excited the community was to play him,” Keller said. “Based on your feedback and some of the things we saw during the trial, his effectiveness was originally not quite where we wanted him to be.”

Hazard hovered around a 50-percent win rate across all ranks and 47 percent at Masters and higher on PC during the test, according to Keller. But a balancing patch that went live with season 14 helped bring him up to snuff. In the seasonal patch, Blizzard improved his Bonespur primary attack, Spike Guard ability, and his Vault passive ability that allows him to climb small obstacles, while also “reducing some of the less-fun aspects of fighting an enemy Hazard.”

In light of the changes, Hazard’s win rate climbed quite a bit to 55 percent at all ranks and 56 percent at Masters and higher on PC. Even with a bit of a nerf to his ultimate charge in a hotfix earlier this week, Keller said “most of these broader changes positively improved his lethality, while leaving his survivability roughly intact, despite the recent buff to the DPS passive.”

Elsewhere in the blog, Keller teased another new six-vs-six experiment coming in the new year, but also expressed gratitude for OW2 players.

Hazard OW2 new tank hero season 14
He’s doing alright. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“There are a lot of amazing games out there, and I’d like to personally thank you for spending your valuable time in ours,” he said. “Thank you for your involvement, feedback and passion for our game – it means so much to us. I’d also like to include a huge thank you to the rest of the Overwatch team. Your support for each other and dedication to the game (and to your craft), bring new and wonderful parts of this universe to life every day.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter