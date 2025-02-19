How to get Galactic Weapon Skins in Overwatch 2

Season 15 brought new weapon skins for all the heroes currently present in the game, but not all players can get them since purchasing one comes down to winning in a certain game mode. Casual players, this one might not be for you.

How to buy Overwatch 2 Galactic weapons

The purple goes well with several skins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy a Galactic weapon skin for 3,000 Competitive points in OW2. Every hero gets a Galactic weapon skin with the arrival of season 15, but you won’t find them in the shop. You can only access them by entering the Hero menu, choosing the character you want the skin for, and going to Weapon Variants.

Most likely, you won’t be able to unlock the Galactic skin when you first find it, but that’s because you need to get 3,000 Competitive points in this season, which you only get via winning matches in Competitive play. The skin gives a shiny purple color to the guns, weapons, staffs, and—in Moira’s case—nails.

This weapon variant looks better on some heroes since the skin affects only the weapon, and you might barely see the new color. In Kiriko’s case, for example, you and the enemy won’t be able to properly see purple in her Kunai while playing.

Every Galactic weapon skin has the same price, which means you’ll need more than 120,000 Competitive points to buy it for all heroes. The total price possibly goes even higher after Freja and Aqua are introduced and they also receive the skin in the future seasons.

How to get Competitive Points in Overwatch 2

You need to win or at least draw a match in Competitive mode to get Competitive Points. A win will grant you 10 points and a draw will get you five. You won’t receive any points for losing, but you won’t lose them either.

To earn enough Competitive Points to buy one Galactic weapon skin, you need to win 300 matches in the best-case scenario, or draw 600 matches in the worst. This means it will take a lot of time, stress, and luck to buy just one skin if you are not used to playing competitively. If you already play it, you’ll eventually get the necessary points by the end of the season.

You can also buy the Jade and Golden weapon skins for 3,000 Competitive points or the same amount of Legacy Competitive points accumulated from the previous season. Blizzard originally planned on completely removing the Jade skin from the shop since you could only buy the Golden weapon variant with Legacy Competitive points, but they went back on their decision.

