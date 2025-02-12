OW2’s season 15 adds Zenyatta Mythic, Hero Perks, the return of loot boxes, and a few out-of-this world skins

Overwatch 2’s season 15 is locked in for Feb. 18, and Blizzard Entertainment has locked in what players can expect from its offerings over the next two months or so.

Aside from the previously-announced return of six-vs-six Competitive Play in an upcoming test, the most notorious OW1 meta returns in Overwatch Classic: GOATS, alongside several new cosmetics and changes to the game.

A new cosmetic to grind for. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Game-changing Hero Perks are here to shake up OW2 as we know it in season 15 and moving forward. Perks are unlockable in each game, with one Minor perk and one Major perk to choose as you go, changing up the way every hero is played and truly redefining abilities along the way.

For the first time in OW2, Loot Boxes are returning as part of season 15. Previously seen as the main method of acquiring skins in OW1, they now will not be purchasable from the store to start off and can be found in the battle pass (one free, two premium) and weekly and event challenges as rewards. Boxes will not contain collab skins or cosmetics from the current battle pass but could contain them from previous passes.

Pixiu Zenyatta, his first Mythic skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Competitive players, 2025’s new cosmetic is the Galaxy weapon skin. The shiny, purple skin replaces the Jade weapon skin from last year, and is sure to please many players. You can take a peek at it above on Hanzo’s bow. This year will also bring Competitive weapon charms and new player portraits, too.

Season 15’s Mythic skin is called Pixiu Zenyatta, offering several customization options, and a Mythic weapon for Widowmaker as well. As usual, Mythic Prisms will be battle pass rewards, too.

Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

And as always, the new season adds a new battle pass full of cosmetics (and loot boxes), and the store will be refreshed with new bundles, like the Rainy Day Bundle pictured above. Season 15 of OW2 kicks off next week on Feb. 18 at 1pm CT.

