Concept art of Aqua, a Chinese character manipulating an orb of water and carrying a staff.
Image via Blizzard
Overwatch

What role is Aqua in Overwatch 2?

We know through elimination.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Published: Feb 12, 2025 04:36 pm

There isn’t much information out about Overwatch 2‘s new hero code named Aqua, but we can speculate based on Aqua’s physique and the current number of heroes in each role. He will be the 44th hero to join the roster starting in season 18.

Everything we know about Aqua in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 Spotlight roadmap from season 15 to 18.
There is still a lot of time until we hear more about Aqua. Image via Blizzard

Aqua is only Hero 44’s codename, which means his name will almost most certainly change when he is fully introduced. We know he is a Chinese hero with “water-based abilities that can manipulate the battlefield with an innovative playstyle” and he’ll be released in season 18 at the end of summer, so around August and September.

Jude Stacey, Senior Narrative Designer, said in the Feb. 2’s OW2 Spotlight he has “one of the most unique ability sets that we’ve ever developed.” Aside from that, there is nothing more about Aqua, no details about his abilities or even his role. We’ll update this article as more information is released.

What role is Aqua most likely to be in Overwatch 2?

Aqua's concept art with him showing his back with and without his weapon.
A water bender is coming to Overwatch 2. Image via Blizzard

Blizzard hasn’t revealed his role yet, but it’s most likely Aqua is a Support Hero in OW2. We’ll know for sure later this year after season 17. We arrived at the Support role by process of elimination considering his physique and previously added characters.

We feel pretty certain that Aqua isn’t a Tank because of his small physique when compared to other Tank heroes, and we already got a Tank in Season 14, leaving only Damage or Support. Season 16’s new Hero is Freja, a DPS character, and it would be surprising for Blizzard to release two DPS heroes in sequence, which leaves Support.

Support is still the role with the least amount of characters with only 11 heroes, while there are 13 Tanks and 18 Damage heroes. Considering how water is constantly associated with life and healing, and his ability in the concept art resembles water bending (almost looking like a version of Katara with Aang’s staff in Avatar: The Last Airbender), we can assume Aqua is a Support hero until Blizzard announces otherwise.

Aqua will be the second Chinese hero in OW2. The only other Chinese character is Mei-Ling Zhou, also known as just Mei, a DPS whose power revolves around ice—which, coincidentally, is also water. She has been a hero since the first Overwatch and was one of the 21 heroes present in Overwatch 2 since its launch.

Author
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.