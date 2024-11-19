Overwatch 2’s new hero, a purple spike-wielding tank named Hazard, is playable this weekend

The next hero set to join Overwatch 2’s growing roster of heroes has been revealed, and they will be playable as early as this weekend.

Recommended Videos

In a new cinematic released by Blizzard Entertainment, the new hero, a tank named Hazard, is seen taking part in a heist with two companions as they attempt to steal some sort of black substance from the University map on Oasis. When things go awry before they’re surrounded by security, the trio takes things into their own hands.

Look out below! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hazard has his Omnic pal inject him with the substance, powering him up with the ability to wield purple spikes. He fires a rail gun at the security guards, slashes at them with a purple blade that emerges from his left arm, creates a large purple rock out of thin air, and launches a massive volley of purple spikes to finish the job. And thus, we get a loose idea of what the hero’s move set may look like.

Along with the awesome cinematic reveal, Blizzard announced that Hazard will be in players’ hands this weekend as part of an early play test, following a trend of other recent hero releases, ahead of their official launch in season 14 next month.

The new hero was teased last month as part of the reveal trailer for season 13, when the very end of the video showed the aftermath of Hazard and co.’s raid. They appear to be loosely based on an early OW1 hero concept named Phreak, and it appears as though that name stuck around as the name of Hazard’s group.

It’s looking like a revolution! 🤘💥



Discover what Overwatch’s newest Tank Hero, Hazard, and his fellow Phreaks, a faction known for their punk and revolutionary spirit, have been up to in the latest Hero Trailer, and play as Hazard for a limited time Nov 22-25 😈 pic.twitter.com/CRkmXkhiMS — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 19, 2024

More information about Hazard, including their backstory and kit, is expected to be unveiled ahead of the play test that begins this Friday, Nov. 22 and runs until Nov. 25.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy