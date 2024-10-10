Overwatch 2’s next hero already has teasers—and this ‘Phreak’ is bringing a punk rock ‘revolution’

Overwatch 2’s season 13 begins next week, and while there’s a lot to look forwards to, it will not bring a new hero after season 12 added the support Juno.

But that’s not stopping Blizzard from teasing the next addition to the roster, which will come in season 14 later this year. A quick moment at the end of the OW2 Season 13: Spellbinder launch trailer today showed and said very little—but enough to get players excited.

At the very end of the video, the scene changes to one of the spawn rooms inside of Oasis’ University point. There are purple crystal-like spikes strewn about the room, and the camera pans left to show graffiti on the walls. One image says “Fight Back” with a green fist, but the video ends on a shot of one that says “Phreaks.”

“It’s lookin’ like a revolution,” a masculine voice says in a heavy Scottish accent. And it didn’t take long for dedicated Overwatch fans to deduce that we may have already seen a couple of glimpses at this hero before.

A hero codenamed “Phreak” previously appeared in old, early concept art for heroes in the original Overwatch game, which Blizzard revealed at a previous BlizzCon event. The image shows a large man with a green mask and spiky hair, with three potential abilities/ideas listed: Cannon, Stomp, and Attract.

Not only that, but another quick glimpse of the hero was potentially shown at BlizzCon 2023 as well. During the early footage of Venture gameplay, a hero select screen showed a character with spiky green hair in the tank section.

They do kind of give off that punk, Scottish vibe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There they are, sandwiched between Sigma and Winston. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With these clues in mind, it appears that this “Phreak” concept character may finally be making it to the game as a new tank. And with the trailer hint, it looks as though they are the leader of a gang or a faction called “Phreaks,” and may have an all-new name entirely.

With OW2’s season 14 likely beginning some time in December, the wait to hear more info won’t be long. If the two previous heroes are anything to go by, they will have a playable early access weekend ahead of their full launch, and it could be next month.

Season 13, featuring a Mythic Widowmaker skin and more, begins next week on Oct. 15.

