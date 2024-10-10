Mythic Widowmaker skin, Escort map reworks highlight Overwatch 2’s spooky season 13

Overwatch 2 gamers, prepare to become a master of magic in season 13, Spellbinder. The witchcraft-filled entry begins next week, and Blizzard revealed some of its contents this afternoon.

The highlight for many in the new season will be the new Mythic skin, Spellbinder Widowmaker, which evolves with each level “from a potions apprentice to a full-blown master of the dark arts, blending whimsical witchcraft with gothic elegance,” according to Blizzard.

The skin features “custom animations, mesmerizing visual effects, and an eerie soundscape that heightens the magic with every elimination.” At max level, the final form features fiery enchantment, along with a hate that ignites into flame.

Not to be outdone, Soldier: 76 gets his first Mythic weapon in season 13, and it’s set to launch on Nov. 12. The Deliverance Mythic skin alters the appearance and sounds of his Pulse Rifle, and it’s teased just a bit in the key art from the season, which you can see in the image below.

Elsewhere on the Mythic front, the Mythic Shop will also introduce Gilded Aspects, allowing for cool palette swaps for existing Mythic skins. Purchase with Mythic Prisms, the new cosmetic starts out with a sleek black and gold scheme for Mythics and will eventually include Mythic weapons.

The rest of season 13 is themed around “witchcraft, horror, and heroic battles,” as it marks the return of Junkenstein co-op modes and the rest of the Halloween Terror crew. But there’s also a new Halloween mode, Junkenstein’s Laboratory, a six-vs-six PvP mode a la Team Deathmatch that includes talent cards that alter hero abilities, “turning the battlefield into a chaotic playground of haunted power.”

Witches and witchcraft and anime, oh my. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The battle pass features aptly-themed new skins for five heroes, including Bog Witch Ana, Necrotic Witch Junker Queen, Witchbane Sojourn, Gnome Torbjorn, and Monstrous Sigma.

Along with the previously announced My Hero Academia collaboration coming on Oct. 17, seven new Legendary skins will enter the shop throughout the season for Winston, Mercy, Tracer, Symmetra, Kiriko, Illari, and Ashe.

Gameplay-wise, Blizzard confirmed the season will include the reworks for four Escort maps, which the company previously teased. Dorado, Numbani, Havana, and Circuit Royal have all had multiple tweaks to different choke points and areas on the map to help even things out. Full patch notes for the update, including hero changes, are expected soon.

Five skins to collect in the battle pass. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2‘s season 13: Spellbinder begins next week on Oct. 15.

