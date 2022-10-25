How to play Junkenstein’s Revenge Wrath of the Bride: Tips and tricks for the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror arcade mode

For those logging into Overwatch 2 during this Halloween Terror 2022 event, there’s more to look forward to than just the spooky new skins and the scary expensive bundles. All players can queue up for a new four-player cooperative mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride and face a terrifying challenge together.

In Wrath of the Bride, a team of four players will make up the team of Junker Queen, Ashe, Sojourn, and Kiriko and take on a series of encounters featuring fear-inducing super-powered opponents as they progress through a haunted version of Eichenwalde.

How to beat Wrath of the Bride mode in Overwatch 2: all encounters

After everyone picks their hero, they spawn separately from each other on the map. Meet up with each other in front of the tavern, then hold off the wave of Zomnic bots that attack you.

Inside the tavern, activate the radio and you’ll be tasked with heading to the castle to rescue the lord (Reinhardt) from the bride (Sombra). Before you reach the castle, you’ll need to find a key, which summons a Banshee (Moira) you’ll need to defeat.

Open the gate to head toward the castle and the next encounter. You’ll need to defeat two Gargoyles (Winston) that appear from above you. They’ll both drop down shields and jump around. After you defeat them, the way in front of you will be blocked, so you’ll have to go through the dungeon.

After activating the levers that are the lit torches on the wall, you’ll be pulled into a nightmare by a collection of Marionettes (Echo) that you’ll need to defeat.

Next is the bridge encounter, where you’ll need to defeat more bots and the Summoner (Symmetra). The Summoner will summon another Gargoyle and will continue to summon more enemies until you defeat her. After this encounter, Ashe will need to use her dynamite to open up the wooden barricade.

The next encounter is tricky. An Unstoppable Ghost (Sigma) will appear with a purple whirlwind shield around him. You cannot damage him. You have to get past him and run away, breaking down doors as you go. As you progress, you’ll also run into an Experiment (Bastion) that you’ll need to defeat. Keep moving until you find another key that unlocks the throne room.

Here is the final encounter. In the throne room, the bride will appear and attempt to flip on the switches that awaken Junkenstein’s Monster (Reinhardt). You will need to defeat her before she wakes the monster, by stopping her when she approaches the switches. You’ll also have to contend with more bots and Experiments while avoiding the Unstoppable Ghost that appears.

Tips and tricks for beating Wrath of the Bride mode

Just like in traditional multiplayer games, save your ultimate abilities for the sweatier situations and the tougher enemies. Thankfully, ultimates charge really quickly with the number of enemies present.

Since Kiriko is your sole healer, you’ll need to extra prioritize keeping her safe. Keep Kiriko (and yourself) away from the Zomnic bots since they detonate and deal damage when they get next to you.

Ashe and Sojourn’s crowd control abilities (Ashe’s dynamite and Sojourn’s Disruptor Shot) are vital to success. Keeping the wave of bots at bay while you’re dealing damage to the stronger enemies will help the team.