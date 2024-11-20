When does Overwatch 2 season 14 start? Release date and countdown

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Overwatch fans, because a new season is here along with the Winter Wonderland event.

OW2’s season 14 is adding a new hero, but a massive backlog of winter-themed skins are also making a return as part of the Winter Wonderland seasonal limited time event, a favorite of players since the first game launched in 2016.

Overwatch 2 season 14 countdown

Jingle all the way. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season 14 for OW2 will begin on Dec. 10 at 12pm CT, if its launch follows other seasonal releases. Below you can find a countdown to when the season kicks off:

What’s in Overwatch 2 season 14?

A Hazard-ous season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

New tank hero: Hazard

OW2’s 13th tank, Hazard, marks the main attraction in the new season. The beefy Scottish boy launches for real alongside the season after a play test from Nov. 22 to 25, giving Blizzard time to apply feedback on the hero to better balance him before launch.

The tank wields purple spikes, an arm cannon, and more within his ability set to try and shake things up.

Expect a balancing pass on existing heroes and roles, including buffs for those Blizzard perceives to be struggling and nerfs for those who are a bit too overtuned. Each season changes up the meta game, and season 14 will be no different.

Winter Wonderland

‘Tis the season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Snow is falling, gifts are under the tree, and a slew of Meis are all launching deadly snow projectiles at each other, so it must mean December is here. The return of Winter Wonderland means the return of limited time modes like Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, Freeze Flash, and more, but it also means the cutest skins will be back in the store.

New battle pass

A new, themed battle pass will offer new rewards, including skins, emotes, sprays, highlight intros, and of course, a new Mythic skin and Mythic Prisms for players to add to their growing collections.

New collab

Between LE SSERAFIM, Porsche, One Punch Man, Transformers, and more, there has been a unique list of collaborations for OW2. Season 14 is expected to add another one, but exactly what it entails is under wraps for now.

Plus more

More about OW2’s season 14 will be announced in the coming days ahead of its launch, so be sure to stay tuned to hear about more of what’s in store for when it launches on Dec. 10.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

