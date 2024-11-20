Overwatch 2’s newest hero origin comic is full of Scottish accent and potential new characters

Overwatch 2 fans are in for a treat with the reveal of the game’s newest hero for season 14, the cyberpunk tank named Hazard.

Not only has Hazard received his own comic featuring his origin story, but it’s been paired with a video where its contents are read by the hero’s voice actor, who just so happens to have one of the thickest and most pleasing Scottish accents I’ve personally ever heard.

The comic details Hazard’s life from his childhood upbringing, through his adulthood and the events that shaped him, all the way up to the point that we see him in his reveal trailer, stealing some sort of black substance from Oasis to power himself up to new heights. The comic also gives names to several of the Phreaks, including Susannah and Boomslang from his reveal trailer, along with three others named Revel, Touch-Up, and Jackdaw, undoubtedly spawning speculation about when or if they will eventually become heroes in Overwatch, too.

Obviously, not every interesting side character debuted in a comic or trailer has become a full hero in OW. But there is precedent for comic characters coming to the game: Mauga, the dual minigun-wielding tank, was originally just a character in Baptiste’s origin story.

The new comic is an interesting read, for sure, considering that it deals with some very cyberpunk themes of body modification in a world where it’s all about tech vs. tech, but also explains succinctly how Hazard got to where he is in life. But that’s all we want to spoil for you, because it’s best experienced for yourself, as the origin story is made all the better by the narration from Hazard’s voice actor, Conor McLeod.

The 13th tank in OW2 is still a bit of a mystery, but some of his abilities can be gleaned from the reveal trailer, including shooting purple spikes out of his back, using his right-arm cannon, and more.

The wait isn’t much longer now, though. Hazard will be available for all to play for free this weekend from Nov. 22 to 25 as part of a special play test for the new hero, and he will go live officially as part of OW2’s season 14 on Dec. 10.

