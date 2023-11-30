New Overwatch 2 animated short expands Talon and Mauga lore

There more than meets the eye when it comes to Mauga.

Blizzard dropped a surprise animated short today to get Overwatch 2 players excited for the start of season eight and the release of the game’s latest tank hero Mauga next week.

The seven-minute video, released on Nov. 30 and titled “A Great Day,” detailed a Talon mission that seemingly went poorly. After Doomfist calls Reaper and Sombra to ask why things got so explosive, Sombra explains that the chaingun-wielding accomplice Mauga was doing things that weren’t according to plan.

Mauga isn’t afraid to take what he wants, and he loves using his chainguns to do so. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of the Overwatch 2 teaser video shows everything from Sombra’s perspective and showcases Mauga as a reckless colleague who doesn’t know how to follow orders. However, once Sombra goes to speak to Mauga about his transgressions, she quickly realizes Mauga was actually way ahead of everyone in the plan.

As Mauga begins to explain what he was doing on the ship, he shares with Sombra that instead of following orders to simply steal plans from a database on the ship that they destroyed, he found a much better idea. After destroying the ship’s distress beacon, Mauga was able to go and find the item Talon was trying to steal plans for. So, instead of having plans from a database, Talon now had the exact item they wanted and even took it from their enemies with no repercussions—all because of Mauga’s forward thinking.

The dichotomy of the two perspectives in the short provides a fun look at how both Sombra and Mauga think and operate in the grand scheme of Overwatch 2 lore. While much of OW2 lore is tied to Overwatch, this dive into the inner workings of Talon gives players more understanding on the criminal organization and the characters in the evil team.