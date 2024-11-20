Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A screenshot of Hazard's OW2 comic, Tear It Down
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Overwatch

Who is the voice actor for Hazard in Overwatch 2?

You've heard his voice, now get to know the actor behind OW2's newest tank hero for season 14.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Nov 20, 2024 12:36 pm

Another member of the Overwatch voice actor family is here, bringing a ton of flair and one of the best accents we’ve heard yet.

Recommended Videos

Overwatch 2’s new tank for season 14, Hazard, wields purple spikes and a cannon to protect his team and lead the assault online, but there’s a name and a face behind the gorgeous voice that will join the likes of the multiple dozen other actors who have brought the franchise to life.

And the special thing about OW2’s actors is they all remain friends to this day. Around the hype of OW1, actors for heroes like Lucio, Mercy, Symmetra, and others, often posted videos and images of themselves hanging out together, so Hazard’s actor should have no issue finding new friends if they choose to do so.

Overwatch 2 – Hazard voice actor

Conor McLeod, voice actor for Hazard in Overwatch 2
It’s the biggest role for him yet. Photo via Independent Talent

Hazard’s voice actor is Conor McLeod, a Scottish actor with scant film and TV credits but lots of history on the stage.

His listed acting history on IMDB began in 2011 with the role of Young Arthur Grigsby in horror film called Dead Bodies Everywhere, but he’s also been in a short film named Perfect Strangers and a BBC series, The Control Room. His most recent credit is as a Geode Dwarf in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, so he’s no stranger to nerd culture.

On the stage, he’s appeared in War in America in at Festival Theatre and in Lysistrata at King’s Theatre, both in Edinburgh, Scotland. His other credits include several performances at the Guildhall School of Acting in London.

In one of the cooler voice actor introductions yet, Blizzard Entertainment enlisted McLeod to read through an origin comic about the hulking Scotsman, further illustrating how satisfying his voice is to listen to.

With McLeod’s thick Scottish accent behind the hero, you can bet there will be some fun voice lines for Hazard in the seasons to come that feature all sorts of slang from the region.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter