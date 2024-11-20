Who is the voice actor for Hazard in Overwatch 2?

Another member of the Overwatch voice actor family is here, bringing a ton of flair and one of the best accents we’ve heard yet.

Overwatch 2’s new tank for season 14, Hazard, wields purple spikes and a cannon to protect his team and lead the assault online, but there’s a name and a face behind the gorgeous voice that will join the likes of the multiple dozen other actors who have brought the franchise to life.

And the special thing about OW2’s actors is they all remain friends to this day. Around the hype of OW1, actors for heroes like Lucio, Mercy, Symmetra, and others, often posted videos and images of themselves hanging out together, so Hazard’s actor should have no issue finding new friends if they choose to do so.

Overwatch 2 – Hazard voice actor

It’s the biggest role for him yet. Photo via Independent Talent

Hazard’s voice actor is Conor McLeod, a Scottish actor with scant film and TV credits but lots of history on the stage.

His listed acting history on IMDB began in 2011 with the role of Young Arthur Grigsby in horror film called Dead Bodies Everywhere, but he’s also been in a short film named Perfect Strangers and a BBC series, The Control Room. His most recent credit is as a Geode Dwarf in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, so he’s no stranger to nerd culture.

On the stage, he’s appeared in War in America in at Festival Theatre and in Lysistrata at King’s Theatre, both in Edinburgh, Scotland. His other credits include several performances at the Guildhall School of Acting in London.

In one of the cooler voice actor introductions yet, Blizzard Entertainment enlisted McLeod to read through an origin comic about the hulking Scotsman, further illustrating how satisfying his voice is to listen to.

To build a better world, you have to tear the old one down first 🌎💥



Join Conor McLeod, the voice actor behind Hazard, for a reading of our newest comic, ‘Tear It Down.’ 💪 pic.twitter.com/F0ZvzyZj8S — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 20, 2024

With McLeod’s thick Scottish accent behind the hero, you can bet there will be some fun voice lines for Hazard in the seasons to come that feature all sorts of slang from the region.

