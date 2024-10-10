All Overwatch 2 season 13 battle pass skins

It’s time to get spooky in Overwatch 2’s Season 13: Spellbinder, but which witch will you be? It’s all down to your favorite skin.

There is no shortage of new skins coming in OW2 this season, and from all different sources. There are several to earn within the premium battle pass, plus more that can be purchased additionally from the store, including more witch-themed outfits and another anime collaboration.

Players will be able to show off their new skins in returning modes for Halloween Horror and a new PvP-based mode. Season 13 also brings reworks to Escort maps Dorado, Numbani, Havana, and Circuit Royal, but you’re here to read and see more about the skins you can earn with your OW Coins spent on the battle pass.

Read on below for all of the battle pass skins, plus more, coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 13: Spellbinder.

All Legendary skins in Overwatch 2’s season 13 battle pass

Level up and get ’em all. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bog Witch Ana

A genuinely creepy look, Bog Witch Ana poses with a broom in the image revealed by Blizzard, sporting a spooky, swamp witch outfit. It’s anyone’s guess what she’s concocted within those Biotic Grenades, but be sure to dodge them when she’s on the other team.

Necrotic Witch Junker Queen

Does the cat come with the skin?! We hope so. But as you can see above Necrotic Witch Junker Queen looks to be a Necromancer of sorts, fully equipped with a couple of books where she reads some undoubtedly dastardly spells from.

Witchbane Sojourn

For every witch, there’s someone out there to hunt them to help keep people safe—or just collect a bounty. Witchbane Sojourn hits the battlefield with her rifle, ready to take on any witch who comes her way with her railgun and sweet slides around the map.

Gnome Torbjorn

This season’s Torbjorn skin looks like it could’ve easily fit within season 14’s seasonal event, Winter Wonderland. But for now, Gnome Torbjorn is here to hunt down diamonds with some mushrooms on his back, we guess.

Monstrous Sigma

I’m not sure what’s so Monstrous about this Sigma skin, as it looks like he’s based off of some sort of statue of a mythical being. But here he is, adorned in what looks like concrete or marble and gold. It’s not a bad skin at all, but, I’m just not so sure about the name of it.

Season 13 Mythic skin: Spellbinder Widowmaker

She’ll put a spell on you. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season 13 adds a Mythic skin for Widowmaker called Spellbinder. With it, fans of sniper gameplay can level up “from a potions apprentice to a full-blown master of the dark arts, blending whimsical witchcraft with gothic elegance” with the new premium skin.

In the final evolution, Widowmaker’s outfit takes on a fiery appearance, including her hat in flames.

All new shop skins in Overwatch 2 season 13

Save up those OW Coins. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The season 13 press package for OW2 revealed several new Legendary skins coming to the game throughout the season, and they are pictured above. The new skins are for Winston, Mercy, Tracer, Symmetra, Kiriko, Illari, and Ashe.

The skins will be added to the shop throughout the duration of season 13.

My Hero Academia Overwatch 2 skins

Smile, big guy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The latest anime collab will come to the OW2 shop shortly after season 13 begins. You can grab Deku Tracer, All Might Reinhardt, Uravity Juno, Tomura Shigaraki Reaper, and Himiko Toga Kiriko separately or in a bundle in the shop from Oct. 17 to 30.

