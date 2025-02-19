How to get the Rainy Day Tracer skin in Overwatch 2

The Rainy Day Tracer skin in Overwatch 2 is an exclusive Legendary skin that gives the hero a cozy, weatherproof look—but you can’t purchase it directly from the shop.

Overwatch 2 just dropped the massive season 15 update where players have new game-changing perks, skins, loot boxes, and much more to return fans to the franchise. Of course, some skins are also available for free or by completing special streaming events. If you want to get the Rainy Day Tracer skin, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Rainy Day Tracer skin in Overwatch 2.

How to unlock the Rainy Day Tracer Skin in Overwatch 2

Same old recolor for Tracer. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pew Pew! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Rainy Day Tracer skin in Overwatch 2, you need to purchase two new recurring or gift subscriptions to any streamer playing the game on Twitch. If you already have Prime Gaming subscriptions, don’t waste them, as they don’t count toward this reward. The special event runs from Feb. 19 to March 10, so make sure to do it in that time to be eligible for the skin.

Once you’ve done it, you can make your way to your Twitch inventory and claim the reward for the Rainy Day Tracer skin. Now, you can jump back in Overwatch 2 and the skin should be unlocked for you in the game.

The Rainy Day Tracer skin features a vibrant purple color in her outfit, which also has many small cat paw designs on her hoodie. She also has the same design on her weapon, and it looks like a fun skin for players who are looking to expand their purple skin collection.

While some players like the skin, many players on Reddit note that the skin is basically just a recolored version of an existing Legendary outfit named Graffiti and Tagged. “Holyshit that tracer skin is the laziest fucking thing in this game so far,” a player said, referencing other skins that Blizzard is delivering for players as rewards which they deem “low-effort.”

“I used to be a diehard tracer collector but since last year I’ve stopped buying the reskins,” said another player on Reddit to showcase how fans are not happy with the lack of innovation in her skins. Other Rainy Day skins in Overwatch 2 have rain coats and give cute frogs with umbrellas to heroes such as Kiriko, Mercy, and Mei, but Tracer just has the same hoodie and facemask from her previous Legendary.

Once you’re done getting the Rainy Day Tracer skin, you can also watch these streamers after linking your Battle.net account and Twitch account to get more free rewards. You can even get the Rainy Day Mei skin for absolutely free by watching streams for 12 hours within that period, and unlock other rewards as well, such as the Rainy Stroll Emote, Rainy Day Pose, Rainy Day avatar, and Rainy Day spray to get ready for those spring showers.

