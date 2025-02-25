How to play the new Overwatch 2 Stadium mode early

Season 15 of Overwatch 2 has been underway since Feb. 18, but if you’re here then that means you’re looking ahead to what Season 16 has in store for us.

Recommended Videos

Overwatch 2‘s Stadium mode was announced during the Overwatch 2 Spotlight, and while it won’t be released until April, you might be one of the lucky few who can experience it before everyone else. Here’s how you can apply for early access for the upcoming game mode.

Overwatch 2 Stadium mode early access, explained

Overwatch 2 finally looking fresh! Image by Blizzard Entertainment

The latest update to Overwatch 2 saw the major gameplay addition of Perks. These are unlockable upgrades that changes heroes’ abilities. As a small part of what was originally scrapped PvE content when Overwatch 2 was first announced, the title’s biggest evolution is on the horizon—Stadium mode. The upcoming mode is certainly going to be a game changer and it’s possible to experience it long before April.

Although participation is not guaranteed, applying for Stadium mode’s closed alpha is only four steps:

Join the Overwatch 2 Discord server. Head to the Overwatch Announcements tab to find a quick invite to the correct server that contains the form and additional information. The post went live Feb. 25. Join the Overwatch Stadium Test Discord server. In the Overwatch Stadium Test Discord server’s welcome tab, fill in its Stadium mode closed alpha participation form.

The team will confirm your eligibility via email (must be connected to your Battle.net account) after you’ve completed and sent through the form.

The closed alpha for Stadium mode will run from Feb. 25 until March 11, every Saturday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 8-11 PM CT. They will be looking for feedback on “fun factor, gameplay, user experience, third-party perspective, hero balance and much more.”

It’s worth noting that only Battle.net PC players over the age of 18 in North America will be possible participants who are considered and accepted.

What is Overwatch 2 Stadium mode?

Overwatch 2‘s Stadium game mode will be slotted between Quick Play and Competitive Mode once it releases. It will add some much-needed variety to the game’s matches and customizability of its heroes. You’ll be able to play around with different variations and builds of Overwatch 2‘s beloved characters like never before. The mode will have a ranked, best-of-seven system, exclusive currency to unlock, and customizable hero abilities, and third- and first-person perspectives.

Those outside of North America will have to wait until Feb. 18 for both Stadium mode and the new DPS hero, Freja, to release.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy