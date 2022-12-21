Bastion has always been one of Overwatch‘s most rage-inducing heroes. In the first game, he was frequently the target of scathing social media insults and toxic chat messages, mostly thanks to his powerful machine gun primary fire and the one-shot potential of his ultimate ability. In Overwatch 2, he’s been toned down a bit to make him feel fairer to play against, but he’s still the same hero at his core.

Bastion is mostly a menace in lower-level play, where it can be difficult for an uncoordinated team to flank him and keep him under control. Almost no one can out-damage Bastion from the front, so you’ll need to play strategically and exploit his weaknesses to take him out effectively. While Overwatch 2 doesn’t have a rock-paper-scissors-style counter system, there are certain types of damage that are more effective against him than others.

Here are the best Bastion counters in Overwatch 2.

Best counters to Bastion in Overwatch 2

Junkrat

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat is a classic Bastion counter. The omnic’s slow movement speed while in Configuration: Assault makes him an easy target for explosive area of effect damage, which Junkrat specializes in. This was especially pronounced when Bastion wasn’t able to move at all in Assault, but it still works well in Overwatch 2. Junkrat’s range allows him to fire shots off while keeping a healthy distance from the omnic, and his mines can be used as a way to flip Bastion out of position, making it easier to take him out.

Pharah

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like Junkrat, Pharah is another classic Bastion counter. She has even more range and mobility than Junkrat, allowing her to dart through the air and send rockets at Bastion. While Bastion can still mow her down in the air, particularly if he’s in Configuration: Assault, a skilled Pharah player will use walls as cover to prevent that from happening. Her explosive area of effect damage is great for bursting him down quickly–Bastion deals primarily in fast sustained damage, so hitting him with burst from all sides before he can mow everyone down is a solid strategy.

Ana

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ana doesn’t do much in the way of damage to Bastion—nor should she, as her focus should be healing and peeling for her teammates. Her primary method of countering Bastion is her Sleep Dart, one of the few non-tank crowd control abilities left in Overwatch 2. Hitting Bastion with a stealthy Sleep Dart allows a well-coordinated team to focus their fire on him without the first of being destroyed by Configuration: Assault’s turret. If your team is struggling against a Bastion and you’re playing support, try swapping to Ana and taking aim.

Roadhog

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Roadhog’s hook is a fantastic tool for isolating and eliminating Bastion. Most smart Bastions will play with their back to a wall, preventing flankers from exploiting his vulnerability. Peeking out from behind a corner as Roadhog while the omnic is distracted and firing a well-aimed hook can instantly pull Bastion out of his entrenched position and into the middle of your team, making him that much easier to defeat. While Bastion’s Ironclad passive reduces damage received while in Configuration: Assault by 20 percent, that won’t matter when your entire team is able to reach him without fear of being shredded.

Tracer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer may seem like an unlikely Bastion counter, but hear us out. Her ability to zip quickly around the battlefield enables her to dodge Bastion’s shots and run for cover more easily. She can also use Blink to get behind Bastion, hitting him where he’s weak. The omnic is powerful from the front, but his back is usually completely exposed, making it an easy target for Tracer’s primary fire or Pulse Bomb ultimate. In a similar vein, Genji is also a good Bastion counter thanks to his Deflect, which can send all of the omnic’s bullets right back to him.