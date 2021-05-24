Vancouver Titans tank ShRedLock retires

He’ll be returning to school but notes the team has a “good replacement” lined up.

The Vancouver Titans will be looking a bit less powerful in the June Joust thanks to a sudden resignation.

Main tank Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani announced today that he’s retiring from professional Overwatch and leaving the Titans immediately. As Vancouver’s only main tank, it leaves the team in limbo. But ShRedLock said a “good replacement” has already been found.

ShRedLock joined the Vancouver Titans in May 2020 after the organization dropped its all-Korean roster to go for a Western team. The main tank was picked up alongside several of his teammates from Overwatch Contenders team Second Wind. ShRedLock was one of three players retained by the Titans going into the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Today we announce that @ShRedLock has decided to move onto a new chapter and will be retiring from the Overwatch League.



Abtin has been a crucial and core part of the team, we thank him for all of his hard work, tenacity, and dedication to our OWL journey! 💙💚 pic.twitter.com/rqCg71Q8OO — Vancouver Titans (@VancouverTitans) May 24, 2021

In a message posted on his personal Twitter, ShRedLock apologized profusely to Titans fans, saying he was sorry “for spending nearly a year here with nothing to show for it.” He said the decision is the right one for him at this time in his life and he’ll spend several months in Vancouver before going back to school.

As far as the next Vancouver Titans main tank goes, ShRedLock said in his message that the team has lined up a “good replacement.” Rumors in the community point toward the team possibly signing former Fusion University main tank Moon “ChangSik” Chang-sik, who retired in 2019.

