Vancouver Titans re-signs Dalton, ShRedLock, and Roolf

The Vancouver Titans announced contract extensions for DPS Dalton “Dalton” Bennyhoff, main-tank Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani, and support Randal “Roolf” Stark for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

The team is re-signing a key player in each position. All three players were consistent starters for the Titans in the 2020 season. This move comes a day after the team released Carson “CarCar” First, off-tank Alhumaidi “KSAA” Alruwaili, and DPS Samir “Tsuna” Ikram.

All three re-signed players came to the Titans from Overwatch Contenders team Second Wind when the Titans organization dropped their entire Korean roster and rebuilt around rookie talent from North American and European Contenders. The rookie roster showed potential but never translated into consistent success. The Titans finished the 2020 season 6-15 in 18th place.

Dalton is the biggest name of the re-signed trio. Dalton made his name in Overwatch Contenders as a member of Gladiators Legion before signing with Second Wind. The star DPS looked excellent on his signature heroes like Sombra and Tracer. Roolf played with Dalton on Gladiators Legion and Second Wind. He also played for Team Canada in the Overwatch World Cup in 2016 and 2017.

ShRedLock made a name for himself in North American Contenders as a part of Second Wind and quickly became a name that would pop up as one of the top under-18 players to look out for.

As the Titans make their offseason moves the contract status of all-star Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen is the final unknown for the fates of last year’s Titans roster.

