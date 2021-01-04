Vancouver Titans adds DPS Teru

The flex DPS becomes the first Korean player on the Titans roster.

After building a barebones roster during the offseason, the Vancouver Titans organization is looking to add some reinforcements.

The team announced today that flex DPS Kim “Teru” Min-ki is joining the Titans’ ranks for the 2021 Overwatch League season. Teru is now the seventh member of the new Vancouver squad.

We're excited to announce the 7th member of the Vancouver Titans! 👀



Please welcome @Teru__1215 to the #ForceOfNature family!



*Pending League Approval pic.twitter.com/PeLM6MHgin — Vancouver Titans (@VancouverTitans) January 4, 2021

Teru has had a long career in Overwatch Contenders Korea, playing for some of the region’s most successful teams, like Meta Athena. He most recently played for O2 Blast, who won the first season of Contenders Korea in 2020 after defeating RunAway. O2 Blast recently participated in the China and Korea Invitational, beating out T1w in a showmatch.

Up until this signing, the 2021 roster of the Vancouver Titans focused entirely on Western Overwatch talent. The team retained three players from the 2020 season: DPS Dalton Bennyhoff, main tank Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani, and flex support Randal “Roolf” Stark.

During the offseason, Vancouver picked up several players who were released by other Overwatch League teams. DPS Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin, off-tank Nathan “frd” Goebel, and main support Anthony “Fire” King joined the Titans last month. Every team in the league is required to have seven players signed by Jan. 4 and Teru has arrived just in time.