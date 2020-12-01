Vancouver Titans adds LiNkzr, frd, and Fire

After running an all-rookie squad during the 2020 Overwatch League season, the Vancouver Titans are bringing in some veteran talent.

Former Houston Outlaws hitscan DPS Jiri “LiNkzr” Masalin has signed with Vancouver for the 2021 season, the team announced today. Off-tank Nathan “frd” Goebel and main support Anthony “Fire” King, both former Atlanta Reign players, will be joining the Titans as well.

For the past three years in the Overwatch League, LiNkzr has acted as the Houston Outlaws’ hitscan specialist. Often found on sniper heroes like Widowmaker, he’s been known to turn the tide of many hopeless teamfights. He was released into free agency earlier this offseason. Before joining the league, LiNkzr was a part of Team Gigantti and Team Dignitas.

Fire and Frd were both common sights in the Overwatch Contenders North America circuit before joining the Atlanta Reign, with Frd on Second Wind and Fire on Team Envy. Frd was picked up by the Reign in mid-2019 and his off-tank skills meshed well with the adaptable, aggressive team. Fire was added to Atlanta in early 2020 but saw little playing time during the chaotic season despite his impressive main support skills.

The new additions join DPS Dalton Bennyhoff, main tank Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani, and flex support Randal “Roolf” Stark on the 2021 Vancouver Titans roster. All three of those players were re-signed by the team in October.