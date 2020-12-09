Agilities returns to the Los Angeles Valiant

After a year in Toronto, the DPS is heading back to the West Coast.

A prodigal son is returning to the Los Angeles Valiant for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

DPS Brady “Agilities” Girardi, formerly of the Toronto Defiant, is joining the Valiant squad next season, the team announced today. Agilities spent his first two years in the Overwatch League as a part of the Los Angeles Valiant.

A longtime member of early competitive Overwatch team Immortals, Agilities was an instant pickup for the Los Angeles Valiant when the league began in late 2017. The young DPS player was a consistent member of the team’s starting roster, known for his projectile hero expertise, especially on Genji. Agilities was picked up by the Toronto Defiant for the 2020 Overwatch League season.

As a part of the Defiant, Agilities was also a consistent starter but was often relegated to heroes he was less experienced on. Genji came back into the meta during the Summer Showdown monthly tournament and the team climbed all the way to the semifinal rounds on the back of Agilities’ expertise. When the Toronto Defiant completely restructured during the 2020 offseason, he was one of the many players dropped by the organization.

While the rest of the DPS line hasn’t been officially re-signed, Agilities will likely join hitscan Kai “KSP” Collins and Johannes “Shax” Nielsen in Los Angeles. Australian off-tank Adam Soong was previously the only new pickup for the Valiant.

The Los Angeles Valiant is hosting the Valiant Winter Ball on Dec. 12 and 13, which will include exhibition matches against teams like the Los Angeles Gladiators and Florida Mayhem.