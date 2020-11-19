Los Angeles Valiant signs off-tank Adam

The Los Angeles Valiant was apparently serious about sourcing global talent.

The team added Adam Soong, an off-tank from the Overwatch Contenders Australia scene, to its 2021 roster today. This signing is the first addition for the Los Angeles Valiant this offseason.

For fans of Australian Contenders, Adam has been a big name for many years. He’s been on a variety of teams in the scene but most recently played for Ground Zero and ORDER. Ground Zero won the most recent season of Overwatch Contenders Australia. Adam was also a part of ORDER’s two championship wins during the 2019 Contenders season.

It's been quite a trek…

Welcome to the Los Angeles Valiant, @AdamFromAus!

(*Pending League approval) pic.twitter.com/tC17mfgNPy — Los Angeles Valiant (@LAValiant) November 19, 2020

With this signing, Adam becomes the second active Australian Overwatch League player alongside Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist of the Boston Uprising.

Los Angeles has been relatively quiet during the 2020 Overwatch League offseason, only announcing the release of three players last month. No official announcements have come from the team, but the league’s Contract Status update shows that the Valiant is retaining five players from its 2020 roster. This includes standout DPS Kai “KSP” Collins and support duo Moon “Lastro” Jung-won and Park “RAin” Jae-ho.

The Los Angeles Valiant ended the 2020 Overwatch League season in eighth place, falling to the Washington Justice in the postseason bracket.