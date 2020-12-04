Los Angeles Valiant to host Overwatch League exhibition tournament

The Valiant Winter Ball will give fans a chance to see new rosters in action.

Leave it to the Los Angeles Valiant to make the cold, dark Overwatch League offseason a little less boring.

On Dec. 12 and 13, the team will host the Valiant Winter Ball, a two-day event that includes exhibition matches with fellow Overwatch League teams. This will be the first chance for fans to see a few new North American rosters in action.

The Los Angeles Valiant and their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Gladiators, will be playing exhibition matches in the Valiant Winter Ball. The Florida Mayhem and Atlanta Reign will join them to represent the East Coast teams.

Announcing the Valiant Winter Ball, presented by @FrontierCorp. ❄️



Featuring special guests;@LAValiant@FLMayhem@LAGladiators@ATLReign



We have so many fun things in store, save the date! #FrontierBall

📅 December 12th & 13th pic.twitter.com/eSkfABVVH4 — Los Angeles Valiant (@LAValiant) December 4, 2020

Along with exhibition matches, the two-day event will also feature an “art and fashion showcase,” according to the team’s announcement. This will likely include virtual submissions from fans in lieu of an in-person event. The announcement also teased appearances by influencers and past players of the Overwatch League teams.

All of the teams involved in the Valiant Winter Ball have made extensive roster changes throughout the 2020 offseason, so these matches will be a great opportunity for teams to showcase those new additions. Some of these teams also haven’t finalized their roster announcements, which means fans could get all of the reveals before Dec. 12.

This is the second offseason Overwatch League tournament held to showcase new rosters and keep fans entertained before the 2021 season’s unknown spring kickoff date. The Esports Shanghai Masters exhibition tournament, which includes many Asia-Pacific teams, will begin on Dec. 5.