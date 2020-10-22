Toronto Defiant releases 10 players

The team is going for a complete overhaul before the 2021 season

Hours after the 2021 Overwatch League contract status update revealed most of the Toronto Defiant roster would be pursuing free agency in the offseason, the team has officially parted ways with multiple players. Over the course of several hours on Oct. 21, the Defiant Twitter account bid farewell to 10 members of the 2020 roster.

The Toronto Defiant released DPS players Brady “Agilities” Girardi, Lane “Surefour” Roberts, and Thomas “zYKK” Hosono, as well as Liam “Mangachu” Campbell, who transitioned to a coaching role midseason. Main tanks Adam “Beast” Denton and Seb “Numlocked” Barton and off-tank Andreas “Nevix” Karlsson were released.

Toronto also wiped out the support line, which included Harrison “Kruise” Pond, Park “RoKy” Joo-seung, and Park “KariV” Young-seo.

We take pride knowing one of the best Overwatch players is part of our team history. Thank you @Surefour for bringing your knowledge, experience and stage buff- nerfed by a pandemic, unlucky – to us this season. We wish you the best in the future, whatever is coming for you next! pic.twitter.com/pW8aDw8zAR — Toronto Defiant 🧟 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) October 21, 2020

DPS Andreas “Logix” Berghmans is currently the only player that hasn’t been formally dismissed by the Toronto Defiant. The Overwatch League contract status update article has him listed as a free agent with his contract expiring before the 2021 season.

Many of the players let go by the Toronto Defiant have announced on their individual social media accounts they are looking for a new team to join during the 2021 season.

During the 2019 offseason, the Defiant restructured its roster towards a mostly-Western team that included many Candian representatives. The Toronto Defiant ended the 2020 Overwatch League season in 15th place.

No additional signings have yet been announced for Toronto. The team joins the Dallas Fuel in enacting a complete roster overhaul for the 2021 Overwatch League season.