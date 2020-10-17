Dallas Fuel releases Gamsu, confirms roster reconstruction

Only one player is still signed to the team.

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including roster rebuilds. Today, the Dallas Fuel officially announced that it would be releasing nine players from its Overwatch League roster, confirming a suspected full-scale revamp from the organization.

Individual players have been informing fans about their free agency status, but this is the first official confirmation from the Dallas Fuel about the fate of the 2020 Overwatch League roster.

Today, we are parting ways with @Onigod, @Crimzo, @Gamsu, @NotEvenBleu, @Trill_ow, @DF_aKm, @uNKOE, @Closer and @paintbrush.



We want to thank them for all of their hard work, passion, dedication and time on the Fuel. We wish them the absolute best in their future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/efF9UWv5dQ — Dallas Ghoul 👻 (@DallasFuel) October 17, 2020

Dallas will be releasing DPS Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand, flex support William “Crimzo” Hernandez, main support, Nolan “Paintbrush” Edwards, main support Jung “Closer” Won-sik, off-tank Lucas “NotE” Meissner, and main tank Ashley “Trill” Powell. All six players announced their free agency on Oct. 16 from their personal Twitter accounts.

The Fuel will also be releasing flex support Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson, who will be pursuing a career in VALORANT, and DPS Dylan “aKm” Bignet. Neither player saw stage time in the 2020 season.

I’m very grateful for the past three years of playing Overwatch, but I have made the decision to retire and pursue League of Legends again. Please continue to cheer for me as I go into this next part of the journey. — Gamsu (@GamsuOW) October 17, 2020

Main tank Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin has also been released and will return to his roots in the League of Legends competitive scene. Gamsu was acquired by the Dallas Fuel during the 2019 offseason. Previously, he played main tank for the Shanghai Dragons in 2019 and the Boston Uprising in 2018.

With only DPS Kim “Doha” Dong-ha remaining on the roster, it’s increasingly obvious that the Dallas Fuel is aiming for a complete reconstruction for the 2021 Overwatch League season.