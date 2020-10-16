Dallas Fuel parts ways with Onigod, Crimzo, and Paintbrush

Not to be outdone by other teams cleaning house during the Overwatch League offseason, the Dallas Fuel has decided to join in on the trend. Three of the team’s players announced their entry into free agency today.

DPS Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand, flex support William “Crimzo” Hernandez, and main support Nolan “Paintbrush” Edwards have all said on social media that the Dallas Fuel opted to not renew their contracts for the 2021 season. All three players joined the Fuel during the 2020 season.

My contract will not be extended, currently free agent looking for a team to join for 2021 season.



msg me on disc: Onigod#3733 – twitter dm – or contact my agency at Onigod@seg.gg — Onigod (@Onigod) October 16, 2020

The Dallas Fuel picked up Onigod in June 2020 as a substitute DPS, but he was thrust into the spotlight immediately. After perpetual DPS carry Jang “Decay” Gui-un left the Fuel, Onigod was placed into the all-important Genji role for the team and managed to succeed. Before joining the Overwatch League, Onigod was a part of Team Doge, Team Envy, and Third Impact in North American Overwatch Contenders.

Crimzo joined the Dallas Fuel early in the 2020 season after spending two years on Team Envy, the Fuel’s Overwatch Contenders academy team. He also played flex support for Team Canada in both the 2018 and 2019 Overwatch World Cup. For most of the season, he was the only flex support actively playing for the Fuel.

In the middle of the 2020 season, rookie main support Paintbrush was acquired from the Los Angeles Gladiators. Originally, Dallas intended for him to be a substitute for Jung “Closer” Won-sik, but he ended up playing a significant amount of games for the Fuel. Before joining the league, Paintbrush was a part of Revival and Mayhem Academy in North American Contenders.

i am now a free agent – exploring all options

LFT for the 2021 season



DMs open

discord: Paintbrush#0001

agent: paintbrush@seg.gg pic.twitter.com/3gwNZoHNH6 — Nolan Edwards (@paintbrush) October 16, 2020

All three players have said they’re actively looking for a new team, joining the legions of other Overwatch League players who are searching for a place in the 2021 season.