Dallas Fuel acquires Paintbrush from Los Angeles Gladiators

Paintbrush joins the Dallas-based team for the rest of the 2020 Overwatch League season.

Former Los Angeles Gladiators support Nolan “Paintbrush” Edwards is headed to the Lone Star State. The Dallas Fuel has welcomed the support player from the LA-based team, the Overwatch League organization announced today.

Paintbrush signed with the Gladiators ahead of the 2020 season. The support played his first games of the year with the Overwatch League team in a series again the Boston Uprising in May, in which the Gladiators lost 2-3. The Gladiators later made it to the May Melee tournament quarterfinals, where they were knocked out of contention by the Philadelphia Fusion.

Let's paint the world a better place.



Please welcome @paintbrush to the Fuel fam! He will be joining us from @LAGladiators for the #OWL2020 season.



*Pending league approval. pic.twitter.com/NXBqYvtM0a — Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) June 7, 2020

Paintbrush’s departure from the team leaves the Gladiators with the Finnish support duo of Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara and Benjamin “BigG00se” Isohanni. The pair are the only remaining members of the Los Angeles Gladiator’s original season one lineup.

With today’s signing, the Fuel has a total of five support players on its lineup. Earlier in the week, the Dallas-based team parted ways with DPS Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo, who announced his retirement from competitive Overwatch to pursue a professional career in Riot Games’ newly released tactical shooter, VALORANT.

Fans can catch the Dallas Fuel in action when the Overwatch League returns June 13.