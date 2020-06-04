Former Toronto Defiant tank Gods officially retires from professional Overwatch

Former Toronto Defiant tank and Team U.S. dps player Daniel “Gods” Graeser announced his retirement from professional Overwatch on Twitter today.

Gods most recently spent just more than four months with the Defiant last season primarily playing the off-tank role, and he hasn’t had a team since. But he made his name shortly after the game’s release as a hitscan DPS players.

“I’ve had some really amazing experiences over the years,” he said on Twitter, “and I’m ready to transition my skills into a career in esports.”

Officially announcing my retirement as a professional player since 2016. I've had some really amazing experiences over the years and I'm ready to transition my skills into a career in esports.



Prior to intercontinental professional play, Gods was regarded as one of the best hitscan DPS players in North America following the release of the game in 2016, and he spent time playing with both Luminosity Gaming and NRG esports prior to the Overwatch League’s launch.

Gods was a member of the first-ever U.S. World Cup team in 2016 as a dps player. The team placed second in their pool, but ultimately lost in the first round of bracket play to the eventual World Cup winner South Korea, which didn’t drop a map the entire tournament.

After not getting a chance to play in the Overwatch League during its inaugural season, Gods played in Overwatch Contenders for the L.A. Gladiators minor league team the Legion. After spending a short period of time as a tank for the Defiant Gods has spent more than seven months without being on a professional roster.