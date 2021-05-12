Washington Justice off tank Ria retires from professional Overwatch

Park “Ria” Seong-Wook, a South Korean Overwatch pro, has hung up his mouse at the age of 23, he and his former team, the Washington Justice, announced today.

The now-former off tank started his professional Overwatch career on RX Foxes in 2017 and played under Bon’s Spirit Gaming, X6-Gaming, and Hangzhou Spark before joining the Washington Justice in November 2020. He most notably won Overwatch Contenders 2018 Season One Korea with X6-Gaming and helped Hangzhou Spark finish fourth in the 2019 Overwatch League playoffs.

I retired 2017.07.31 ~2021.05.12 — Ria (@Ria_970922) May 12, 2021

“Today we wish Ria the best in his future endeavors after accepting his decision to retire from the Overwatch League to attend to family business in Korea,” Washington Justice’s Twitter post reads. “We will miss your positive attitude and smile, and wish you success on your journey of life.”



Ria’s decision to retire comes during an ongoing season of the Overwatch League that kicked off in mid-April. The Justice has been somewhat plagued by retirements in the middle of seasons. Ria is the fourth Washington player to move on from the Overwatch League. Riley “Fahzix” Taylor left pro play during 2019 and Corey Nigra and Ethan “Stratus” Yankel retired in 2020.

With Ria’s sudden retirement, Washington’s roster is now down to eight players. The Justice are in fourth place in the current season of Overwatch League with a 4-0 record. They’ve defeated the Dallas Fuel, Vancouver Titans, Boston Uprising, and Toronto Defiant so far.