Boston Uprising parts ways with Halo, Mikeyy

After a disappointing 2020 Overwatch League season, the Boston Uprising is attempting to clean house. The team announced today it was parting ways with main support Kobe “Halo” Hamand and main tank Michael “Mikeyy” Konicki.

Mikeyy served as a substitute main tank under Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth for the Boston Uprising. He joined the team in May 2020, coming from North American Overwatch Contenders team Noble. Mikeyy also previously played for Skyfoxes.

Halo, also known as HelloImHalo, joined the Boston Uprising in March 2020 and was instantly thrust into the starting main support position after Gabriel “Swimmer” Levy left the team. Before joining the Overwatch League, Halo played for North American Contenders teams Triumph, Second Wind, and NRG Esports.

As the Uprising continues to revamp for 2021, we are parting ways with @HelloImHalo & @mikeyy_ow.



Both players joined the Uprising amid a turbulent season & we're thankful for their adaptability, resilience & hard work along the way. We wish them success in 2021 & beyond! pic.twitter.com/4q3Z3mntxM — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) October 8, 2020

“Thank you for everything. For all the support. For all of the opportunities,” Halo said in a Twitter post. “I don’t want to stop here.” Both Halo and Mikeyy have said on social media they are looking for another team to join.

These releases come as the Boston Uprising attempts to revamp the organization. Days ago, the team added a new head coach, Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun, formerly of WGS Phoenix. Boston’s previous head coach will step into a management role; other coaching staff have left the team in search of new opportunities.

In the 2020 Overwatch League season, the Boston Uprising came in last place in the league with only two regular season victories.