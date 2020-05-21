Boston Uprising signs new main tank player, mikeyy

The North American tier-two scene is overflowing with talent ripe for the picking.

The Boston Uprising has acquired tank player Michael “mikeyy” Konicki, the Overwatch League team announced today. Mikeyy most recently played in North American Contenders with team Noble.

Mikeyy is relatively new to the pro Overwatch scene. His first matches were with Skyfoxes in late 2019. He’s since helped his team win a slew of tier-two tournaments like the North American Breakable Barriers event and the Mayhem Winter Classic.

The Uprising just caught some local New England talent.



From Stonington, CT, please welcome @mikeyy_ow to #BostonUp!



📰: https://t.co/z2UAY5xAjm — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) May 21, 2020

“Though mikeyy hasn’t been in the Overwatch Contenders scene for very long, we like what we’ve seen from him in that short amount of time,” said Chris “HuK” Loranger, the president of gaming for the Uprising.

HuK went on to add that he’s “happy to add a New England local to the team” and hopes that the fans will root for their new hometown player.

Boston likely hope that this new player can add a bit more than a hometown connection to the team since the Uprising continue to languish at the bottom of the league standings.

The team now has three main tank players, more than any other franchise in the league. This should provide real depth at the position, especially during Hero Pools where some teams are finding success in swapping between their main tank depending on each week’s hero bans.

Despite having a lackluster season so far, Boston has been bold in its willingness to swap and add pieces to its roster midseason. Because of this, they’ve seen a glimmer of hope in their recent performances.

Boston will look to turn their season around starting this Friday, May 22 during the May Melee tournament. The match will be streamed live on the OWL YouTube channel.