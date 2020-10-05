Boston Uprising adds Lori as head coach

The former WGS Phoenix coach has experience with both mixed and all-Korean rosters.

It may be bright and early in the 2020 Overwatch League offseason, but the Boston Uprising is already making big changes to its team structure.

Boston has signed Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun as its head coach for the 2021 season, the Overwatch League team announced today. This change comes after two of the Uprising’s other staff members recently left the team.

As a coach, Lori has had success in the Overwatch Contenders scene on a global level. Most recently, he coached World Game Star (WGS) Phoenix in the Korean circuit. Before that, Lori coached Eternal Academy in the European Contenders region and Bermuda, now Noble, in the North American Overwatch Contenders scene.

2021, here we come.



Hot off a strong showing in Korean Contenders with WGS Phoenix, please welcome Lori (@tmddnr145) as our new head coach! #BostonUp



📰: https://t.co/atTRvIcbB1 — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) October 5, 2020

Former Boston head coach Vytis “Mineral” Lasaitis will “transition to a management position within the team” during the 2021 Overwatch League season, according to a press release by the Uprising.

The Boston Uprising ended its 2020 season on Sept. 4 after being knocked out of the postseason play-in bracket. They finished in dead last in the Overwatch League leaderboard with a 2-19 regular-season record. With results like that, a head coach switch is often necessary for a team to improve morale.

Chris “Huk” Loranger, the president of gaming for the Boston Uprising, said Lori “turned down several other OWL offers to join the Uprising” and looks forward to working with him in 2021.