Boston Uprising assistant coach, analyst leave organization

After experiencing a difficult 2020 Overwatch League season, two of the Boston Uprising’s key staff members are moving on from the team. Assistant coach Rollon “Mini” Hamelin and analyst Jake “Spackle” Connell announced on Twitter that they’re seeking new opportunities in esports for the 2021 season.

“The past three years with Boston have been a long roller coaster of emotions, but now it’s time for me to move onto new adventures,” Mini said on Twitter about his choice to go LFT, or “looking for team.”

The Boston Uprising ended the 2020 Overwatch League season in dead last with a 2-19 regular season record. The team fell to the Atlanta Reign in the postseason play-in tournament. In 2019, Boston finished with an 8-20 overall record. After two seasons of questionable results, the Uprising appears to be restructuring.

“I’m really happy with my improvement… and I’m very confident and looking forward to whatever comes next,” Spackle said in his LFT tweet. Spackle has been an analyst for the Uprising since late 2018 while Mini has been with the organization since the Overwatch League’s inception.

Multiple teams have already shaken up their staff in the early weeks of the offseason. The Toronto Defiant released interim head coach David “LilBow” Moschetto shortly after the team’s season ended. Last week, the Chengdu Hunters gutted its coaching staff and brought back Xingrui “RUI” Wang as head coach.

The Overwatch League’s All-Star festivities begin on Sept. 26 at 3am CT when the Asia All-Stars event kicks off. The Overwatch League Grand Finals bracket begins on Oct. 8.