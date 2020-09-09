Toronto Defiant releases interim head coach LilBow

This is likely the first of many “difficult decisions” coming in the offseason.

After bowing out early in the 2020 Overwatch League playoffs, the Toronto Defiant staff is already making changes for 2021. Interim head coach David “LilBow” Moschetto was released today, less than a week after his team was eliminated from the postseason. This change comes hours after Defiant part-owner Adam Adamou said “difficult decisions” would be coming for the team.

LilBow took over as head coach in April after former head coach Félix “FeFe” Munch retired from the professional Overwatch scene. Under LilBow’s direction, the team added Chris “spazzo” Infante as an assistant coach and moved former DPS player Liam “Mangachu” Campbell to a coaching role.

Today, we are saying goodbye to @LilbowSC. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to coaching the team throughout the season, as well as stepping in as our Interim Head Coach. We wish you the best in your future! #RiseTogether pic.twitter.com/VSEvxwl91m — Toronto Defiant 🖤 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) September 9, 2020

The Toronto Defiant ended its 2020 Overwatch season on Sept. 4 after losing a postseason play-in match to the Los Angeles Gladiators. Despite a surprisingly successful run in the Summer Showdown tournament, in which the team made it to the semifinals, the Defiant ended the season with an 8-14 record.

Management of the team was, unsurprisingly, not pleased with those results. “Our performance has not been acceptable and I accept the blame for that,” said Adamou, who has ownership in OverActive Media. The company owns the Toronto Ultra Call Of Duty League team as well as the Toronto Defiant.

“We’re going to take a hard look and we will be making some difficult decisions soon,” he said in a Twitter thread.

The Overwatch League season continues on Friday, Sept. 11 as North American playoff matches continue.